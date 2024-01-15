The final minutes of the presidential campaign of Sheinbaum, Gálvez and Álvarez Menez

Broad Front presidential candidate for Mexico

The candidate participated in a march with supporters that ended in the center of the municipal seat to place Leticia, whom he identified as a relative of a victim of forced disappearance and who called on Gálvez to make “real change” and reduce the statistics. Requested to read. National Registry of Search Commissions.

“I start with you, the good, hard-working and struggling people, the people who want to live in peace. Of course Fresnillo wants peace, Zacatecas wants peace and Mexico wants peace, I start my campaign here because Fresnillo is the The city is where people live most afraid of crime,” he said during his speech and promised, “A Mexico without fear.

Gálvez shared his security proposals, saying he would seek cooperation strategies with the United States and warning that “embracing criminals is over.”

According to a statement released by his campaign team, Gálvez will continue his tour of Aguascalientes and Guanajuato.