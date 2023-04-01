The final of the League of Legends Super League makes Zaragoza vibrate

Zaragoza has hosted the final of the League of Legends (LoL) Super League, the most popular video game in the world of electronic sports. The event, considered the national eSports festival and which for the first time takes place in the Aragonese capitalhas opened its doors at 12:00 with a fan zone with free access activities for all audiences.

The Councilor for Sports, Cristina García, attended the opening together with Jordi Soler, CEO of the Professional Video Game League (LVP), belonging to the Mediapro Group. Until 3:00 p.m., fans have been able to enjoy this fan zone, in which they have arranged 15 stands of different brands, equipment, games and many surprises. The Cierzo eSports municipal video game academy, from the City Council’s Youth Service, also participates, offering a virtual reality experience.

In the afternoon, at 4:15 p.m., the Multipurpose Room has reopened its doors to welcome the 2,000 people who sold out little more than 24 after being put up for sale, to watch the grand finale of the LoL Super League live. The Heretics and Movistar Riders teams have disputed the title.

SOCIAL AND SPORTS EVENTS

The event is part of the vocation of the Zaragoza City Council to attract social and sporting events of national and international projection. In particular, it is part of the The Consistory’s commitment to position the Aragonese capital as a reference city in the world of eSports, a path that began last year with a public success in the eLaLiga Santander Cup, from EA Sports. This time, the protagonist is the League of Legends (LoL), absolute leader in the sector in number of players and followers.

Lol’s Super League closed 2022 with 25.8 million accumulated unique viewers, 98% more than in 2021. Last summer, the last final of this professional tournament was followed by 400,000 users online and by 1,500 people in person at the Ifema pavilion in Madrid.

In the Lol Super League The ten best teams in Spain participate: Heretics (current champion), Giants, Movistar Riders, UCAM Tokiers, Finetwork KOI, Bisons Eclub, Barça eSports, Fnatic TQ, Jokers and Rebels Gaming. All of them are fully professionalized clubs, with starting players, substitutes, coach and a sports and business structure.