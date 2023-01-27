The final of the League of Legends Super League will be in Zaragoza on April 1

It’s only been a week since the super league began to walk and despite the fact that it is still in the early stages of its regular phase, the Professional Video Game League has already wanted to find out which will be the venue for the grand finale from the first part of the season.

Saragossa has been the city chosen to host this great final of the spring split of the League of Legends Super League and specifically the April 1st in the Multipurpose Room of the Zaragoza Auditorium, where we will see the two best teams of this first part of the season face off to fight for the championship.

this be the first time that the Aragonese capital hosts a Super League final and those interested who want to get one of the tickets for this final can do so starting tomorrow at 9:30 p.m. in Spain on the Koobin platform, although subscribers to the LVP Twitch channel start with a bit of an advantage since They can already be done with them.

Live the epicity. Live the unpredictable. Live the #SuperligaLoL. The Super League spring split final will be held in Zaragoza 🔥 pic.twitter.com/sdvH6yXZKt Super League – League of Legends (@LVPesLoL) January 25, 2023

“Zaragoza offers us the best conditions to carry out a spectacular final of the Super League. From LVP, we thank the City Council not only for their interest in hosting the final, but for their involvement in offering an unforgettable experience for all attendees and for fans of the competition. We are preparing a series of activities that will complement the great match for the title, and that will allow the Super League final to once again be the eSports party in our country”, explains Jordi Soler, CEO of LVP.

Quadruple tie at the top of the table

In the first week of competition, four days of the regular phase of the Super League have been held, which have left us with a four-way tie for the leadwith BISONS ECLUB, Movistar Riders, Rebels Gaming and Bara eSports leading with three wins and one loss.