The final of the LPL, on Saturday at the LVP

LLast week we experienced the final piece of the LCK between Gen.G and T1, which ended up falling on the side of Chovy and Peanut. In Spain we were lucky to see this final through the official channel of the LVP, with Mindfreak as the main guest casting the BO5. The same will be repeated with the LPL final, in which we will once again have Mindfreak himself accompanying Saritarookie from the LVP set to comment on the best of five that will decide the Chinese champion.

JD Gaming – Bilibili Gaming

This will be the final that we will experience this Saturday. All the major leagues come to an end with the MSI on the horizon, and this weekend we will have the champion of one of the most important regions worldwide in the League of Legends, the LPL. The two teams that will compete for the title will be JD Gaming and Bilibili Gaming.

JD Gaming arrives as the main favorite after leaving as first classified in the regular phase. The reigning Chinese champion will defend his title against Bilibili, who surprised by eliminating EDG in the semifinals and that he still doesn’t know what it’s like to win the LPL.

This Saturday the 15th from 11:00 a.m. you can follow this final on the official channel of the LVPin which we will have Saritarookie and Mindfreak on set casting the JDG – Bilibili.