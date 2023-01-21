The finals of the LEC will be held in Montpellier

the scene of League of Legendss is learning new details about the new season of the LEC, but the latter is more important in case you plan to go to the finals. After the experience in Malmö last season, the final phase of the expected event will be held in Montpellier, France. The French have their prize after all their commitment to the competitive scene of LOLbut the new location also benefits countries like ours thanks to its proximity. The French country continues adding events and this 2023 will be a benchmark for electronic sports.

Even though the new season has just started, since Riot Games They wanted to confirm where the season finals will be held LEC 2023. montpelliera city in the south of France belonging to the Occitania region, will be in charge of hosting one of the most important events of the European community of League of Legends. Sweden hands over the baton to France to host this important event and reward an ecosystem that vibrates enormously with the LFL, the French league that has increased its level enormously lately. A few weeks ago LEC Wooloo He already highlighted that the organization was seriously thinking about choosing this French city as its headquarters.

Montpellier will welcome a French community committed to LOL

“The LEC Season Finals is the biggest event of the calendar year of Riot Esports EMEA (…) and offeredand to the fans of LoL Esports the opportunity to meet and see the best players of EMEA make history”, has highlighted Alberto Guerrero, director of Esports, in the official statement. Guerrero wanted to highlight the importance of the French as well as France’s commitment and passion for the video game and electronic sports industry. The mayor of the city, Michael Delafosseand the president of the Occitanie region, Carole Delgahas also been very pleased to be able to host this event and continue to demonstrate its interest in the esports.

Both Montpellier and the French region have developed a healthy esports ecosystem thanks to numerous events. It’s more, part of the production of Arcane is located in this city located in the south of the Gallic country. Since Riot have highlighted the good connections to airports and train stations that Montpellier has, something essential so that all those interested can attend this great event that will take place in a beautiful tourist city. Haven’t you visited it yet? Now you can go looking at everything you can do in it.

Since the statement they have not wanted to offer more details about the new season, but they assure that more relevant information will arrive in the coming weeks. These long-awaited finals will take place between August and September 2023, but everything is still to be resolved and we do not know the main protagonists. While much of the French community celebrates this news, Spanish fans look forward to seeing the national teams of Team Heretics and KOI in Montpellier.