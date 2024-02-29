The fine for Cruz Azul Femenil is equivalent to the player’s annual salary

Machine will have to pay more than 100 thousand pesos for the punishment given to its Under 19 players for shouting slogans against America

Mexico City–due to an incident that happened with his team Noun under 19 yearsThe disciplinary commission imposed this on Thursday blue Cross fine equal to annual salary of a player In training categories in Mexico.

Sources confirmed this espn That Cement Club was given disciplinary sanction one thousand u.m.a.i.e, 108 thousand 570 pesosAfter songs of your women’s team under 19 years Before the classic against the US.

This amount is equal to average salary of a player of basic forces (under 19 years) among the 18 teams of Liga MX NounVarious sources confirmed the consultation through this medium.

Cruz Azul Femenil received a fine of more than 100 thousand pesos after penalizing their Under 19 players. imago7

To put it into perspective, the fine 108 thousand 570 pesos To blue Cross This represents the equivalent of a 7.5-month scholarship awarded by the National Council of Humanities, Sciences and Technology (CONHSAT) to a master’s student in 2024.

Last Friday, when dozens of fans… blue Cross They went to La Noria to encourage La Máquina before the classic against America, they started singing a cheer that is common in all teams, in which the players of the category also joined. under 19 years NounWho jumped and sang along with his followers.

However, this week the disciplinary commission announced it would launch an investigation into the incident, after determining that the team’s players under 19 years Noun Of blue Cross Violated Articles 11 and 12 of the Code of Conduct of the Mexican Football Federation, which is why it imposed the above fine and warned La Noria Club that in the event of a similar action being repeated, the sanctions could be more serious.

editorial selection

“Any person subject to this Code of Conduct must refrain from acting, participating in or inciting conduct in any way that is likely to defame, discredit, harm or cause harm, or to the interests of FIFA, the confederations, the FMF, the Clubs “simultaneously be detrimental to the governing body and its members and/or the third parties involved,” reads the disciplinary statement announcing the sanction. blue Cross Noun under 19 yearsWithout making the amount of the fine public, as this information is kept private Liga MX,