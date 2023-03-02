The FiReLEAGUE finals move from Barcelona to Madrid

The pandemic did a lot of damage to Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (CS: GO), one of the electronic sports that thrives the most on the presence of the public. Currently, in 2023, far is the time when the stadiums were empty or the competitions had to be played on-line. Like the rest of the countries in the world, Spain has also experienced this process of returning to normality and this year it will repeat it again with the FiReLEAGUE. The Argentine organizer has announced that Madrid will be the city for the finals of the new edition.

Madrid will be the place where the FiReLEAGUE finals will be held, which will take place from October 11 to 15. Eight teams -whose full participation has not yet been revealed- will fight in a championship with a prize pool of $150,000. The big change from 2022 to 2023 is that this edition will be played by academies instead of the first teams and for the moment the presence of 9z Team, FURIA Esports, Leviatán, MIBR and paiN Gaming in the phase has been confirmed. on-linewhich will start on March 6.

Unlike 2022, FiReLEAGUE tournaments will not serve as qualifiers for BLAST-hosted championships.. Precisely Madrid has good memories related to the Danish organizer, since in 2019 it was one of the stops of the Pro Series. After an intense group stage, the Spanish capital was able to witness ENCE take the tournament and $125,000 after beating Astralis 2-0, which at the time still had the roster of players that formed its most dominant era in history. .

The FiReLEAGUE repeats in Spain

For the second consecutive year, Spain will host the FiReLEAGUE finals. In 2022, the Argentine organizer opted for Barcelona, ​​celebrating the final stretch of the championship at the Camp Nou of FC Barcelona. Team Spirit became champions after beating paiN Gaming 1-2 in the grand final. As in Barcelona, ​​Madrid can expect the presence of many Latin American teams next October.

see more