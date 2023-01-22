The first annual battle of ‘Overwatch 2’ for the ‘Olympus’ ends and Blizzard reveals the winner

United States.- Blizzard Entertainment has announced the winner of the first annual event of Battle for Olympus in Overwatch 2. junker queen comor Zeus is the winner of the event, reaching the top of the leaderboard with the most kills during the event. Junker Queen achieved more than 43 million deaths during the Battle for Olympusexceeding 40 million Pharah. For winning the event, Junker Queen will receive a statue of herself on the Ilios map.

We were keeping track of kill counts and leadership board in our guide, but Blizzard has made it official. Battle for Olympus is a limited-time event that ended on January 19. Battle for Olympus was a deathmatch mode for Overwatch where you could play as one of the heroes blessed with the powers of the Olympian gods. Junker Queen had the powers of Zeus, which made her very popular to play and explains why she earned the most kills. Other heroes and the Olympus mix include Medusa Widowmaker, Hermes Lucio, Minotaur Reinhardt, Poseidon Ramattra, Cyclops Roadhog Y Hades Pharah.

Credit: Twitter

Players participating in the Battle for Olympus event can participate in event challenges that reward them with themed rewards. Most of the event challenges required players to focus on some of the Olympian god heroes, but there were also some challenges that could be completed with any character. Completing six event challenges before the Battle for Olympus ends rewarded participants with a Winged Victory Ampa of Mercy skin.

Overwatch 2 is a first-person shooter game developed and published by Blizzard and is a sequel to the successful first Overwatch game. The sequel has received its fair share of criticism, with many concerned that the competitive matchmaking would break down and ruin the game’s long-term goals. The game also doesn’t have a story mode at the time of writing, which means players don’t get to experience the world of Overwatch, unfortunately.

