The first annual battle of 'Overwatch 2' for the 'Olympus' ends and Blizzard reveals the winner

United States.- Blizzard Entertainment has announced the winner of the first annual event of Battle for Olympus in Overwatch 2. junker queen comor Zeus is the winner of the event, reaching the top of the leaderboard with the most kills during the event. Junker Queen achieved more than 43 million deaths during the Battle for Olympusexceeding 40 million Pharah. For winning the event, Junker Queen will receive a statue of herself on the Ilios map.

