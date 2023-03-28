The first Counter-Strike 2 Major already has a venue and a defined date

With the recent release of Counter-Strike 2, Valve took the opportunity to announce when and where the first Major of this game will be.

In advance of the arrival of the last CS:GO Major, Valve and PGL announced news of the first tournament of this nature in their new game. This Tuesday, the dates and venues that the Counter-Strike 2 Major will have, which will take place in 2024. Furthermore, this new edition will maintain the same prize pool as the Paris Major, which will be 1 million 250 thousand dollars.

The Paris Major will be the final CS:GO Major. The following Major will be in March 2024 and the first in Counter-Strike 2. —CS2 (@CounterStrike) March 24, 2023

Little by little, the competitive year of CS:GO is approaching towards the end. Paris Major and RMRs from around the world will soon begin defining the qualifiers. However, Valve’s shooter is in everyone’s sights due to the recent release of the Counter-Strike 2 beta, which would come to replace the current version. Following this, everyone began to wonder when the professional scene would move on to tournament play in the new game. Although there is still no clear answer, We already know that the Paris Major will be the last in CS:GO and that Counter-Strike 2 will receive the next Major. Precisely, this will be in 2024 and it already has a venue and dates defined.

In this case, PGL will have the honor of hosting the first Counter-Strike 2 Major and this will take place in Copenhagen, Denmark. On the other hand, the great tournament will be played from the March 17 to 31or in the Royal Arena, with capacity for a maximum of 16 thousand people. In addition, this new Major will keep its prize pool will be 1 million 250 thousand dollars. It is important to remember that PGL Esports comes from organizing the Stockholm Major in 2021 and the Anterp Major in 2022.

In short, Valve does not take its foot off the accelerator with its new game and seems to have a well-planned competitive future. However, there is still a year left and still hhere’s a lot of action to enjoy at the Paris Major, which will take place from May 8 to 21.