The first Counter Strike 2 Major will be in Denmark

The news regarding the counter strike 2 they keep landing. After VALVE confirms that Paris will be the last CS:GO Majornow we know the first Major of Counter Strike 2. As announced by VALVE and PGL, The first Counter Strike 2 Major will be in Copenhagen, Denmark. The land that saw the birth and formation of CS:GO legends will host its first Major and will open their history in the new Counter Strike 2.

history is rewarded Denmark will receive his first Counter Strike Major and will inaugurating Counter Strike 2 in this format. The flag that has won the most Major championships throughout the 10 years of CS:GO receives what it has asked for for so long, to host a Major. The city of Copenhagen will finally be the one indicated to host the tournament, specifically in the mythical Royal Arena. Confirming the approximate approached by VALVE, PGL announced that the Copenhagen Major, the first Counter Strike 2 Major, it will be in March 2024beginning the 17 and ending the 31 of the same month.

The Danish Major is a reality: PGL Counter Strike 2 Major Copenhagen 2024

After so many years waiting to be selected, Denmark will host the first Major in its history. The land where the four-time Major champion was born, Astralis, will finally be rewarded by hosting the first CS2 Major. Under the production of PGL Esportsthe first CS2 Major and the first Danish Major is a reality, with the name of PGL CS2 Major Copenhagen 2024.

The Danish Major promises a lot, being in charge of a production company with a fairly correct recent history. Despite the first bad image of him in Krakow 2017, PGL has had two big Majors in the most recent past. The event producer took over the PGL Major of Stockholm 2021, which broke audience records and established itself, to this day, as the most watched Major in history. In addition, in 2022, PGL repeated production of a VALVE event with the PGL Major of antwerpbeing of a high level and caliber in every way. In this fourth union between the producer and VALVE, the Copenhagen Major will arrive, which promises a lot.

The headquarters will be Royal Arena in the Danish city, being one of the most prestigious stadiums in the Counter-Strike circuit. The Royal Arena has witnessed incredible events, the most recent being the BLAST Premier Fall Finals 2022where heroic He asserted his locality to consecrate himself champion.