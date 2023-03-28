The first Counter-Strike 2 Major will be the PGL Major Copenhagen

Have been very busy days for those of us who are fans of Counter-Strike since last week Valve finally announced counter strike 2the new version of its competitive shooting game that will hit our computers next summer.

Shortly after, the company led by Gabe Newell also revealed his plans for the game at a competitive level, indicating first of all that this year there will only be one CS:GO Major, the Blast.tv Paris Major that will take place in the French capital. from May 8 to 21.

Along with that announcement, Valve also revealed to us that The first Counter-Strike 2 Major would take place in March 2024 and now we know both the dates and the organizer and venue for it, since it is the PGL Major Copenhagen which will take place from March 17-31, 2024 at the Royal Arena located in the capital of Denmark.

As expected, the Romanian company in charge of organizing the event, PGL, is enthusiastic about such an honor and its CEO, Silviu Stroie, Wants All Counter-Strike Viewership Records To Be Broken in this championship.

“One of the most important games in history moves into a new chapter and We couldn’t be happier to organize what is probably the most important Major of the franchise in recent years.“, comments Stroie. “Denmark has a great tradition in esports and we are delighted to bring the best teams in Counter-Strike to Copenhagen to compete for the most prestigious title in the game.”

Playing CS:GO now is not worth getting the CS2 beta

Another interesting news that we have known today related to counter strike 2 the thing is It’s not going to help to play CS:GO to try to get a beta for the new version of Counter-Strike, since the game time that is taken into account to gain access to the closed test is the time prior to the announcement of CS2.



