The first day of ESL Masters 13 ends without surprises

The first day of ESL Masters 13 It has been developed with the clear victories of the four favorite teams. Movistar Riders, SAW, FTW, GTZ They have not given their rivals the slightest option and they start this thirteenth season in the best possible way and with enormous forcefulness to avoid surprises. Next week the first two teams of the great Iberian championship of CS:GO. Panthers Esports, n00rg, Fourteen Esports and Make Your Destiny they want to avoid the first decisive game.

Group A: Victory of FTW and beating of SAW

The first game of this Season 13 was the FTW victory against the Spanish of n00rg, the tightest match of the four disputed. The Portuguese team went ahead in nuke thanks to a 16-12 in which they played a good side TT and they closed it with TC. N00rg was very close to starring in the first big comeback it’s from the season. Despite being down 11-4, the Spaniards rowed in hell from the side TT to end up dying on the shore with 16-13 in favor of FTW. The experienced statedodo was chosen MVP of the confrontation.

SAW suffered a lot less, to say nothing, for starting with victory and there is little to analyze. The team trained by the Spanish arki unceremoniously overwhelmed Panthers Esports. SAW beat the Panthers 16-1 in nuke and a painful 16-0 in Ancient. SAW and FTW will meet on Monday, April 24 for a spot in playoffs. For their part, n00rg and the Panthers will look to stay alive on Monday, April 10. The loser of this match will say goodbye to ESL Masters 13 and the winner will have one more chance to reach the finals.

Group B: Movistar Riders and GTZ do their homework

Movistar Riders also showed that they are very serious about their sixth title in this competition. The Spaniards easily beat Fourteen Esports avoiding surprises. The riders came forward Ancient with a resounding 16-6 and closed the series with 16-9 in Anubis. Martinez was chosen MVP demonstrating his good form. GTZ and Make Your Destiny promised to be the match of the day, but the superiority of one of the two was also evident. GTZ went 16-7/16-9 in Anubis and Vertigo to easily beat one of the sensations of the Portuguese scene.

MYD and Fourteen will look for a second chance on Thursday, April 13 in a matchup that promises a lot. For their part, Movistar Riders and GTZ will seek the position in playoffs on Thursday, April 27, so you still have to wait. The first day of the ESL Masters 13 has ended without any big surprises and the favorites have lived up to expectations.