After Far Cry 6, there had been no rumors or leaks about a seventh installment until today. Thanks to our colleagues Insider Gamingwe already know that Far Cry 7 would be in development and would take us to an extreme place in the United States. But this has not been all, since the first details of the Far Cry multiplayer game have also been leaked, something that we have already heard on several occasions.

One of the latest rumors already indicated that Far Cry 7 could be a game as a service, like Rainbow Six Siege or Overwatch, which made us imagine that the course of the franchise could change completely, but it seems that this would not be the case at all. According to anonymous sources, we will have a classic-style narrative adventure, but be careful, because there would also be a far cry multiplayer game in development, which has been separated from the main game.

The first details of the multiplayer game of Far Cry are leaked

Far Cry multiplayer game is known as Project Maverickand after several changes in the development, it would take us to the alaskan wilderness, much like Far Cry 7, since they began to be developed together. Regarding the launch date, it is estimated that it can be launched at the latest in fall 2025according to the leaks.

with mechanics like permadeath, a backpack system, contracts, and more. In addition, according to the images that Tom Henderson has been able to see, they show lootable chests, extraction zones and other types of things. Sounds interesting, who wouldn’t want a multiplayer game set in remote Alaska about surviving in extreme wilderness?