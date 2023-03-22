The first duels of the RMR of the BLAST Paris Major

While the Counter-Strike: Global Offensive keep on talking to the ESL Pro League 17, the Major approaches slowly. The approach to the biggest CS:GO event comes from BLAST, organizer of the next Major, which launches the qualifying calendar RMR. He BLAST.TV Paris Major you already know the dates, schedules and crosses of the regional qualifiers that will distribute tickets to the tournament in Paris, France. Among the first duels we will have clashes of titans like the Team Vitality against Astralis and FaZe Clan facing og to open the RMR I was doing the BLAST Major.

The designated date will be Thursday April 6, three of the four RMR qualifiers to the BLAST.TV Paris Major will begin that day. The RMRs of Europe A, America and Asia They will start this day and will play matches until Sunday, April 9, announcing a large part of the qualifiers. The rest of the classifieds will be known when the RMR Europa B concludes, which will take place from April 11 to 15. Once all of them are finished, we will have the 24 teams qualified for the first Valve-sponsored event of the year.

As he Europe RMR As the RMR of America will use the swiss system format. This format will qualify teams that win three games, while teams that lose three games will be eliminated. Only qualifying or elimination matches will be played as a best of three (Bo3) and the remaining games will all be best of one (Bo1). As for the Asia RMR, BLAST will place all eight teams in a double-elimination bracket. Here the first duels of all the RMR of the BLAST.TV Paris Major.

RMR Europe A | From April 6 to 9

Europe A RMR schedule for the BLAST.TV Major in Paris / BLAST.TV via Twitter

Virtus.Pro – SAW | 10:00 Spanish time

| 10:00 Spanish time MOUZ–B8 | 10:00 Spanish time

| 10:00 Spanish time Fnatic – Viperio | 11:30 Spanish time

| 11:30 Spanish time NaVi – Into the Breach | 11:30 Spanish time

| 11:30 Spanish time Bad News Eagles – 1win | 13:00 Spanish time

| 13:00 Spanish time Sprout–Falcons | 13:00 Spanish time

| 13:00 Spanish time FaZe Clan – OG | 14:30 Spanish time

| 14:30 Spanish time Apeks – GamerLegion | 14:30 Spanish time

RMR Europe B | From April 11 to 15

Europe B RMR schedule for the BLAST.TV Major in Paris / BLAST.TV via Twitter

Heroic – 500 | 9:00 Spanish time

| 9:00 Spanish time Cloud9 – forZe | 9:00 Spanish time

| 9:00 Spanish time Team Spirit – Aurora | 10:30 Spanish time

| 10:30 Spanish time BIG Clan – iNation | 10:30 Spanish time

| 10:30 Spanish time ENCE – Mount | 12:00 Spanish time

| 12:00 Spanish time Team Vitality – Astralis | 12:00 Spanish time

| 12:00 Spanish time Ninjas in Pajamas – Eternal Fire | 13:30 Spanish time

| 13:30 Spanish time 9INE – G2 Esports | 13:30 Spanish time

RMR America | From April 6 to 9

America’s RMR schedule for the BLAST.TV Major in Paris / BLAST.TV via Twitter

Fury – The oNe | 20:00 Spanish time

| 20:00 Spanish time Team Liquid – 00 Nation | 20:00 Spanish time

| 20:00 Spanish time Beast – Nouns | 21:30 Spanish time

| 21:30 Spanish time Complexity – Fuscao | 21:30 Spanish time

| 21:30 Spanish time Imperial – Detonate | 23:00 Spanish time

| 23:00 Spanish time paiN – Paquetá | 23:00 Spanish time

| 23:00 Spanish time Fluxo – yur | 00:30 Spanish time

| 00:30 Spanish time MIBR – Flamengo | 00:30 Spanish time

RMR Asia | From April 6 to 9

Asia RMR schedule for the BLAST.TV Major in Paris / BLAST.TV via Twitter