The first Graspop visitors move to Sunparks Kempens Meren: “We combine the atmosphere of the festival with the comfort of home” (Moll)

Although the first band at Graspop only plays the first guitar on Thursday afternoon, for many visitors to Sunparks Kempens Meeren in Mall-Raw, their festival week has already begun. Holiday Park is one of several accommodation options during Graspop Metal Meeting and will be renamed Metal Park during the week of the festival. The formula is extremely popular, as bookings always sell out in no time.

Daniel and Jenny. , © Burt the Deck

Daniel and Jenny from Marburg, Germany, have arrived at the park early and want to stock up on supplies at the store. “This is our first time here,” he says. “Ahead of the festival, the great line-up caught our attention and the choice for Metal Park mainly has to do with your comfort here. It’s much nicer to sleep in a bed than in a tent at a campsite. You can enjoy a fresh day every day.” You can also take a bath and for example there is also a swimming pool, so it becomes like a holiday.

Anne and Anke are really looking forward to Graspop. , © Burt the Deck

Anke from Zoersel and Anne from Rijksvorsel are staying at Metal Park for the third time during Graspop. “Here you have the perfect combination of festival with the comforts of home,” he says. “We can chill for a few days before starting our festival weekend. In addition, various recreational activities take place in the park. We are also very much looking forward to Graspop. For example, we want to see Enter Shikari, Fever 333, Parkway Drive, and Slipknot Live. And of course Johnny Depp on Sunday.”

Enzo, Nico and Bernd are ready. , © Burt the Deck

Enzo from Rijkevorsel and Nico and Bernd from Oostmalle are also ready. While they’re waiting to check in, they’re already in their car drinking beer. “For us, Graspop starts today,” he says.

“We are coming here to Sunpark for the fourth time during the festival. For example, it is much nicer to spend the night in a bed than in a tent. And we can also get fresh here everyday. Plus, we can already go for a few days’ swim in the subtropical swimming pool or get ready to feast at the beach bar. At Graspop we’re looking forward to Parkway Drive, Slipknot and Ghost Inside. The latter band experienced a serious accident with a bus a few years back and this year is touring for the first time since that incident.

Christian is already taking off. , © Burt the Deck

Last year we met Christian Milkers from Cologne, Germany at SunParks and this year he will be back. “I usually stay in a tent at a campsite during a festival, but a holiday park is certainly much better,” he says. “We arrived here today with a group of nine people and it’s the first time for four of them. Graspop is also a top festival. I love going to German metal festivals, but personally I think the atmosphere and programming Graspop is a bit different in terms.

Guido and his dog. , © Burt the Deck

Guido of Maastricht seeks the shade of a terrace with his dog. “This is the sixth time that my wife and I have stayed at Metal Park with the dog,” he says. “Earlier, we would often go to Graspop and stay at the campsite. But in 2016, when our tent broke after the rains, we looked for an alternative. And since then we always come back to SunParks during Grasspop. The good thing is that you make friends with people from different countries here. It doesn’t matter if you are Belgian, Dutch, German or, say, Norwegian. Here you finally become old acquaintances of each other. And the shuttle bus to the festival always has the atmosphere of a school trip. If someone shouts ‘murderer’, an atmosphere is created immediately.

Fanny, Johann and ‘Imperium’ Bob are already in the mood. , © Burt the Deck

Fanny, Johan and ‘Imperium’ Bob from Sint-Gillis-Bijd-Dendermonde have been living in the Sunpark during Graspop for ten years. “It’s a holiday for us here,” he says. “We forget our everyday worries for a week and live comfortably here. Besides, you’re right here with the metal enthusiasts. We’ve always loved Graspop because you have something for everyone when it comes to heavy music. However, the festival has gradually grown into a much larger one. ,

A total of 3,000 park guests will be staying at Sunparks Kempens Meren during Graspop. Center Parcs Vossemeren also welcomes two thousand fans of metal in the neighboring municipality of Lommel. “Bookings for Metal Park were completely sold out in 20 minutes,” says Marthijn Toback, a spokesperson for SunParks and Center Parks. “This week a lot of festival visitors are staying with their families at Sunparks Kempens Meren, where they combine the festival with a family holiday. In addition, we organize various performances in our beach bar on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday evenings as a foretaste of the big festival. And our metal-themed Aquagym also attracts lots of people on Wednesdays.

© Burt the Deck

© Burt the Deck

(Tommy Mays)