The first Internal Medicine Day is celebrated on 8 February.

Materials for Internal Medicine Day

first preached in spainWhich in this edition will be celebrated every 8th February with the motto ‘Always at the forefront’. According to SEMI, this date has been chosen to commemorate the anniversary on which this scientific society was founded in 1952. The action has been launched aimed at specialized services of hospitals of the National Health System (SNS) for professionals and the rest. of the population.

Among the materials created to share the celebration of the day are a commemorative logo, a poster focused on hospital services and a creative kit for the network and web. In short, a network campaign has been launched to encourage Spanish internal medicine specialists to show pride in being trainees and share photos with their teams with the label. #InternistPride.

Also, with label #InternalMedicineDay2024 We want to engage the rest of the health professionals, citizens and organizations in the conversation. According to the latest available data, during 2022, the number of hospital discharges managed by specialization stood at 1,265,239 out of a total of 4,771,265 across the SNS.