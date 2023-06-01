The first measures were introduced to give FC Groningen supporters a sense of security. Will the stadium also have nets?

FC Groningen is investing in a major expansion of the camera system at Euroborg and is also investigating the possibility of hanging netting in the stadium.

First divisionist director Wouter Gudde said during a meeting for supporters on Wednesday evening, where the club manager answered questions about, among other things, FC Groningen’s relegation and the future of the game. He was again left in the dust for all the abuses raised in the club.

critical incidents

Many of the topics raised by the approximately 150 fans during question period were about maintaining security at Green Cathedral, as might be expected after the serious events of recent days. Gudde could not tell many concrete solutions yet. Before that, the results of the independent investigation that the club has set up together with the municipality must first be awaited. Nevertheless, Gudde indicated that netting was being considered, so that no more firecrackers or beer cups could be thrown onto the field.

,,It is more difficult at Euroborg than at other stadiums, because the area in front of the stands is an escape route”, explained the policymaker. “It means that if we set up a trap there, we will not get a permit from the fire brigade. When we hang nets from the ceiling, we don’t know if the construction will last. That is also the reason why we could not achieve that in two or three weeks during the competition.

hard hand

A female supporter angrily wondered why the North Stand had not been intervened with force during a disturbance against Ajax, after several fans saw a group of hooligans hide under a piece of black plastic and then smoke onto the field. Throw bombs.

‘It was a conscious choice’, explains Gudde. “What we could have done was to send in the entire security team, riot police or police, but our assessment was that there would have been massive fighting on a much larger scale. Think of the injuries, the image damage, you name it. .. I understand there is a sense of insecurity at the moment, but I am sure we will overcome it with a package of measures. Winning matches also helps.”

Kevin Van Veen

Naturally, supporters wanted to know how Gudde intended to achieve this. It comes down to maintaining the core of today’s best players and the arrival of many new ones, of whom Kevin van Veen should be one of the first. The 31-year-old striker scored 25 goals for Motherwell in the Scottish Premiership last season.

Gudde also emphasized that he has great confidence in the new technical heart, which includes Henk Veldmette and Dick Lukin. The latter begins on Saturday 1 July with field training prior to fresh selection. Players report to the corps for individual tests on earlier days.