The first teaser for One Piece skins?

Fortnite reveals the possible arrival of the most anticipated anime by all its fans, one piece. This time by the hand of Donald Mustard, the creative director of Epic Games, who always shows leaks about the future of the game on his social networks. With a simple change of profile photo and location, everything indicates that the anime will be the next collaboration of the famous battle royale.

One Piece is one of the great collaborations that all fans of Fortnite we have been waiting a long time and according to Donald Mustard’s movements on Twitter, is about to happen. The new profile photo of some hands of him may be a reference to Luffy, the protagonist, but the clearest clue is his change of location to ‘The Blue Ocean’.

Every time Donald Mustard makes changes to his profile, something big happens inside. Fortniteso we can take your Twitter account as a game teaser. On other occasions it was about small spoilers about the new season but, since we are in the middle of the season, it is more than likely that it is a set of skins.

The game has already made other collaborations with the anime world such as Naruto, My Hero Academia (Boku no Hero) and Dragon Ball. Apart from all the visual content, the game also introduced new forms of combat with the most characteristic attacks and powers of its characters. So, with the arrival of One Piece and as Donald Mustard shows with his new Twitter profile photo, it is likely that we can also use the famous luffy attack.

Apart from everything related to the world of anime, 2023 is expected to be a year full of new themes to Fortnite given the big premieres that are coming up. Whether within future battle passes or changes to the store, players of the famous battle royale will have a large number of new skins to give our future games a new touch.