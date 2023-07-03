The first week of the holidays will start turbulently: temperatures up to 23 degrees, but there is also a chance of rain with thunderstorms

It will be cloudy again on Monday with a chance of some showers. RMI predicts that there is no possibility of rain and thundershowers in the coming days.

Weather forecast for Monday. , © RMI

In many areas it is made monday just dry. Even the sun usually shines on the seashore. The maximum fluctuates between 16 and 21 degrees. Inland, RMIs are expected to travel at speeds of around 55 km/h, at sea they can reach up to 65 km/h. Coming night we will get clearance at most places with minimum temperature of 7 to 16 degree Celsius.

TuesdayIt’s still sunny in the morning, but gradually we get an alternative to heavy clouds and clear weather. A few showers may fall from the cloudy areas, possibly accompanied by thunderstorms. There is a noticeable wind and the maximum temperature fluctuates between 19 and 23 degrees.

Too Wednesday Start the day with a sweeping nod. Thereafter, cumulus clouds develop, which can cause localized showers. The rumble of thunder cannot be ruled out. The maximum we get is 16 to 22 degrees.

Thursday We get alternating periods of sunny and cloudy skies with only a chance of light rain. Most places will remain dry. The maximum temperature is between 18 to 23 degrees. Friday It will be sunny and warm with the maximum temperature hovering between 22 and 27 degrees.

weekend Sultry weather has been promised for some time, with temperatures hovering above 30 degrees and a chance of rain and thundershowers.