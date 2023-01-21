The first week of the League of Legends Master Flow League has passed – Diario El Ciudadano y la Región

The first week of the 2023 Opening Tournament of the Master Flow League organized by the Professional Video Game League ended, with surprising results and other more predictable ones. The champion of this latest edition will qualify directly for the new competition format with its entry into the South Regional League.

The most important national League of Legends tournament in Argentina began on Thursday with Boca as the main protagonist, since they managed to win both matches on their calendar. On the first date they beat Globant Emerald Team and the next day they did the same against Ebro Gaming.

WAP Esports and River were left as escorts after having won their matches and having each had a free date during the first week. In contrast, Newell’s and Malvinas lost both days and began the competition without being able to score points. Ebro, Globant, Primate, Pampas, Undead and Maycam all shared points, getting one win and one loss each, thus making up the middle squad between fourth and ninth position.

La Lepra lost its absolute debut in the top flight, after having achieved promotion at the end of last year. The executioner was Ebro and the next day he fell in front of Undead. This week, the red and black team came out to play with Julian9, Rhast, Dysuo, Ianshaka and Vico7, with Ewzhier as Coach.

WAP Esports, which comes from playing the previous editions of the tournament and playing a great role in the 2022 Flow Super Cup, began the Flow Master League with a solid victory against Malvinas Gaming, in which it obtained a score of deaths in favor of 12 against 1 and having been able to close the game in 25 minutes. Maintaining the base of last year’s closing, Rosario’s orange team is made up of Giankios, Funky Doc, Neadz, Lac (MVP of the match) and Luco, with MisterG as Coach.

Luciano “Luco” Malizia, a WAP player, spoke after the victory and assured: “The fact that some have already played together and have met in the Super Cup (Funky Dog and Lac) generated synergy and a base so that with the entry We and the coach (MisterG) can work and improve to have a nice campaign for a team that clearly wants to get fully involved in the Regional and in the League of Legends in Argentina and South Latin America”.

Next week will be key for both Rosario teams, as they will face each other on Thursday from 9:00 p.m. On Friday, WAP will face Ebro from 7:00 p.m. and Newell’s will do the same, facing Primate in the last round of week.

The matches of the Master Flow 2023 League can be followed live through Flow Channel 601, the official Twitch or YouTube channels.

