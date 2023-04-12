The five countries that play video games the most in Latin America

The video game industry in Latin America has experienced exponential growth in recent years, becoming one of the most important regions in the gaming world.

The growth of the market in the region not only attracted the attention of large companies in the sector, but also prompted the birth of local development studios and the professionalization of the industry.

Argentina

In Argentina, the video game industry experienced a significant boom in the last decade. According to recent data, the country has millions of active gamers enjoying a wide variety of titles and platforms.

Argentinian players have diverse preferences in terms of genres and video game titles. Some of the most popular include adventure, action, sports, and role-playing games. Among the most demanded are Fortnite, Fall Guys, Minecraft and LOL.

The economic and social impact of video games in Argentina is undeniable. The industry created employment in areas such as development, design, marketing and e-sports. There are even trainings in video game programming for the youngest.

Likewise, video game events and tournaments attract thousands of people and generate significant income for the local economy.

Mexico

Mexico consolidated itself as one of the main video game markets in Latin America, with millions of active players and constant growth in the industry. According to statistics, the country accounts for a significant percentage of video game sales and consumption in the region.

Regarding the preferences of Mexican gamers, the most popular genres include action, adventure, sports, and first-person shooters, with titles such as FIFA, Call of Duty, and Fortnite.

In addition, open world games and strategy titles are also very popular among fans. In Mexico, the industry generated employment in areas such as development, animation, design, marketing and e-sports.

Brazil

With millions of active players, it represents a significant part of the Latin American video game market. The data shows that the consumption and sales of video games in Brazil have achieved sustained growth in recent years.

The most popular games and the genres preferred by Brazilian players cover a wide variety. Similar to Mexicans, Brazilian gamers prefer action, first-person shooter, or adventure games.

Titles like Fortnite, FIFA or League of Legends are among the most played in the Brazilian country.

In the field of e-sports, the country has professional teams and players who demonstrated their talent in regional and international competitions, taking the name of Brazil to the top in the world of video games and online competition.

Colombia

Another of the countries where games grew exponentially is Colombia. Today, it is considered one of the leading countries in Latin America in terms of number of players and consumption.

With millions of active players, the country managed to position itself as a promising emerging market in the region, attracting the attention of international companies and encouraging the creation of local development studios.

Colombian gamers have varied preferences in terms of genres and video game titles. The most popular genres include action, adventure, sports, and role-playing games.

Chili

Chile is another Latin American country that achieved sustained rapid growth in the video game industry.

Thanks to this, the video game market in Chile attracted various investments, even favoring the creation of local studios that exploited the country’s talent.

Among the most popular genres are action, adventure, sports and strategy games. Some of the most popular titles in Chile include FIFA, Fortnite, League of Legends, and Minecraft.

The potential for growth and innovation in the video game industry in Latin America is enormous. With a young and passionate gaming population, the region is uniquely positioned to position itself as a leader in developing and promoting new gaming experiences.