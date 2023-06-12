The Flash 2023 review on MoviePulp

Flash *** 1/2

Director: Andy Muschietti (IT)

With Ezra Miller, Sasha Calle, Michael Keaton, Kiersey Clemons, Maribel Verdú, Ron Livingston, Michael Shannon, Ben Affleck, Gal Gadot, Jason Momoa, Temuera Morrison, Antje True, …

Play Time: 144′

Check it out if you liked Spider-Man: No Way Home.

The Story: Worlds collide in The Flash when Barry uses his superpowers to travel back in time to change events of the past. But when his attempt to save his family inadvertently alters the future, Barry finds himself trapped in a reality where General Zod has returned to threaten destruction, and there are no superheroes to turn to. That is, unless Barry can bring an entirely different Batman out of retirement and rescue a captured Kryptonian… even if he’s not looking for one. Ultimately, Barry’s only hope is to race for his life to save the world he finds himself in and return to the future he knows. But will making the ultimate sacrifice be enough to restore the universe?

Our verdict: MoviePulpers, yours truely The new DC movie The Flash has been in the making for a while now. Not by re-watching all the movies in the SnyderVerse (are you crazy?), but by one bingeBig Bang Theory moment. The humorous quartet of nerds probably served as a warm-up for the hyper-fast superhero adventures rather than the troubling news that Henry Cavill would never again take up his cape as Superman. Since Man of Steel, the SnyderVerse has never been better and we’re glad that a page is being turned for the DCU with James Gunn coming on board.

Why Big Bang Theory? Well, as fictional superfans of The Flash and DC Comics superheroes, Leonard, Sheldon, Howard, and Raj are probably best suited to bring audiences into a standalone Flash movie. And believe me, you also get them in the beginning itself. back story Barry Allen and his parents who show up and the toxic Justice League as well—legacy Do not ignore But about an hour into the movie, The Flash turns into what we can only describe as a good DC Comics fan feast in which DC Comic fans all you can eat buffet Reach the level of Spider-Man No Way Home. Also, I think I’ve sent the following spoilers out into the world to find The Flash still worth watching, but as a fan of comics and cartoon characters you will get your money’s worth with The Flash.

That being said, Flash doesn’t offer a tight running time and/or a fast editing with blockbusters that can be roughly divided into 3 parts and therefore don’t look easy. Dash to Andy Muschietti! Plus, not everything works in the latest DC movie: none of the cast really gets time to shine in the spotlight, except possibly Ezra Miller as his 2 alternate versions of Barry, which we thought That Sasha as Supergirl was a waste of Cal. Ultimately, we wanted to see more of him on The Flash. In conclusion, just mention that The Flash is full of crazy humor, but also managed to respond to our emotions with simple things. With The Flash, a clear choice was made for a bittersweet Show that will also please the potential significant other(s) of a DC fan.

In short, The Flash follows Spider-Man No Way Home and is a true DC fandom feast! And we agree!!! In cinemas in Belgium from this week.

