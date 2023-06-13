‘The Flash’: A quick, unexpected warm-up meal

In glitter Warner Bros. goes. The DC Comics superhero division – Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman – follows in the wake of rival Marvel in the multiverse of infinite realities. The Lightning Fast Barry Allen, aka The Flash, borrows an old trick from Superman: in 1978 he has already used the Light’s force against Earth’s rotation to travel back in time and save his beloved Lois Lane. was moving faster than

barry allen is in glitter Because of his mother’s murder, for which his father was wrongfully convicted, he has grown into a troubled loner who is bullied as an office mouse and a superhero. In previous appearances as The Flash, Ezra Miller was to play his comic relief: A wildly enthusiastic fanboy compared to Tom Holland’s Spider-Man. This didn’t go down well with Miller, who with his deep voice and brooding eyes was an expert on troubled teens. When he – in a sloppy digital trickery – goes back in time to save his mother, complications arise: he’s trapped in an alternate reality with his younger, nerdier alter ego. Superman and Wonder Woman are missing – why is not clear even after the explanation with Spaghetti – so that he is left alone to save Earth from Krypton’s General Zod, who opens the attack as he already does in the Superman film. Is man of Steel Did. Or alone: ​​he gets help from Michael Keaton, the old Batman of the nineties.

in its style glitter to digest. ‘Speedsters’ – super fast superheroes – have been stealing the show ever since x-Men: Days of Future Past (2014), where we see through Quicksilver’s eyes people, pots, and bullets moving through space in extreme slow motion as Quicksilver brushes aside the bullets, takes out the gunmen, and returns to take a sip of coffee. There is a time of such a scene glitter Immediately, when an entire maternity ward collapses from a tilted hospital: a hellish ‘baby shower’. Nice, but the trick doesn’t quite live up to the Marvel standard. The one-two punch of The Flash and his youthful alter ego are amusing at times, if you pull Miller’s swipes. The illogical, but in any case unpredictable plot leads to an infinite variety of movie realities, ranging from Adam West to George Clooney to Batman and Christopher Reeve to Nicolas Cage to Superman.

The fact that I reveal the latter is probably a spoiler in fans’ eyes: They see warming an old corpse as an original twist. It’s Profitable: Marvel Makes a Hit in 2021 Spider-Man: No Way Home Actor Tom Holland joins two older Spider-Men – Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield – to fight against old movie villains. Now DC Comics is thinking: The diversity of limitless possibilities is a funnel to an echo chamber. Recycling of old materials cannot be a model of development in the long term.

