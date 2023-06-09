The Flash: An explosive mix of action and suspense with many surprises – Current Cinema

Ezra Miller reprises his role as The Flash in the first film about the lightning-fast superhero. He’s joined by a rock-solid cast that includes Michael Keaton, Sasha Cale, Michael Shannon, Ben Affleck and Kiersey Clemons.

The director is Andy Muschietti, best known for films such as “Mama” and “It.” How do you go from horror to The Flash? This is just what the director, a fan of comics for over 30 years, has been waiting for! Andy Muschietti, who was at first shocked that Warner Bros. thought of him, then happily moved to the DC universe, was happy to finally be able to combine his passion with his work.

Summary:

Worlds collide in “The Flash” as Barry uses his superpowers to travel back in time to change the past and save his family. As a result, he only unintentionally changes the future. Barry finds himself trapped in a reality where General Zod has returned with a plan to destroy the world, and there are no more superheroes left to save it all. Barry’s only hope is to persuade a retired Batman to return to action and free the captured Kryptonian, even if it’s not what he expects. To save the world and return to his future, Barry must run for his life. But will his sacrifice be enough to restore the universe?

The film, which was recently previewed at Cinemacon in Las Vegas, was well received by critics. Some even wrote that The Flash is one of the best superhero movies ever made. And that’s right, “The Flash” is FANTASTIC! A strong script that doesn’t let go for a moment. Dyer has energetic time jumps, special effects and of course lots of humor! And above all else, “The Flash” brings a touch of nostalgia to fans, with surprise appearances from familiar faces from across the DC universe.

The Flash hits theaters June 14! Click here for programming for The Flash at a theater near you.