‘The Flash’: Extreme Damage – Doorbreak.Bay

Another ‘The Flash’ movie hit the theaters. The title of Andy Muschietti’s ‘The Flash’ refers to the supersonic speed that Barry Allen’s character can develop. But an overdose does harm.

childhood trauma

In his youth, Barry Allen, like Bruce (Batman) Wayne, suffered a trauma: his mother was murdered under very mysterious circumstances. Barry’s father was wrongfully accused of murder. Therefore, Barry later became a forensic investigator for the Central City Police Department. He is haunted by the strange death of his mother and the perceived guilt of his father.

One night in a chemical lab, he is struck by lightning, developing super-speed powers similar to those of the cartoon character ‘Speedy Gonzales’, the fastest mouse in Mexico. Now, as a meta-human, Barry seeks to use those powers to protect mere mortals like us from evil.

dc comics

The Flash is the name of several DC Comics superheroes. The original Flash first appeared in 1940 and is an ally of other D(active) C(omics) heroes such as Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman and their teammates in the ‘Justice League of America’.

On the other hand, the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) has come up with yet another stellar list of superheroes. Spider-Man, Iron Man, Captain America, The Hulk, Thor, Wolverine, Ant-Man, The Wasp, Black Widow, Hawkeye, Captain Marvel, Black Panther, Doctor Strange and Deadpool. The latter Marvel hero certainly won’t be seen anywhere in this DC film.

the butterfly Effect

In an already rousing, action-packed opening sequence, we see Barry, literally and figuratively, Batman’s (Ben Affleck) errand boy and he must rescue children who are catapulted from a collapsing building. had fallen Barry complains to Batman’s butler Alfred (Jeremy Irons) that he has become a sidekick to the Justice League. This will change if he can increase his speed to the point where he can race past a forgotten can of tomatoes to prove his father’s innocence in an impending trial.

Batman warns Barry about the ‘Butterfly Effect’, a term used to describe several phenomena within chaos theory. For example, a butterfly flapping its wings in Brazil can lead to a tornado in Texas months later. But as the multiverse movie “Everything Everywhere at Once” earned seven of its eleven Oscar nominations this year, Barrie turned to the past to determine three things.

past

That there were no superheroes in 2013 and so they have to persuade the then-retired Bruce Wayne, yes Michael Keaton, to free Superman to defeat General Zod (Michael Shannon). It will not be Superman, but his much weaker cousin Supergirl Kara (Sasha Cale), who will fight Zod, supported by the first members of the Justice League.

In addition, Barry encounters a young, rather troubled version of himself, who still has both parents at the time. In the end, he will see that it is best not to tamper with the past and the multiverse, Batman likens to a plate of spaghetti that is not linear but interconnected. Still, Bruce Wayne will help both Barrys, but only after we hear Danny Elfman’s musical themes from Tim Burton’s Batman movies and after two of Batman’s most iconic sayings: ‘I am Batman’ and ‘Let’s get nuts! ‘

miller Cancelled,

American actor Ezra Miller plays the title role in IT horror film director Andy Muschietti’s The Flash. Miller views herself as queer and non-binary. Young people know her from the teen drama ‘The Perks of Being a Wallflower’ and the movies ‘Fantastic Beasts’. I remember him mostly as the demonic teen who terrorizes his mother in the dreadful “We Need to Talk About Kevin”.

But, from the many details of Ezra Miller’s misconduct, the whole world suspects that Miller not only played the rogue teen, but actually played such a role. Child Horrible Is. Should Miller be ‘canceled’ like Polanski and Allen? Or perhaps be replaced by Grant Gustin, who portrayed The Flash in the TV series from 2014 to 2023?

As in All the Money in the World (2017), Kevin Spacey was replaced by Christopher Plummer. Luckily, that didn’t happen and Ezra Miller, who has already played The Flash in Batman v Superman: ‘Dawn of Justice’ (2016), ‘Suicide Squad’ (2016) and Zack Snyder’s ‘Justice League’ (2021). Excellent in the dual roles of the perpetually hungry, affable Barry and the young extroverted version of him. Thanks to her, he meets Iris West (Kiersi Clemons), the journalist he falls in love with. Barry has to explain to his partner, and ‘en passant’ us too, how he can walk through doors and between walls, why his clothes often catch fire and why he’s always hungry.

Best superhero movie ever or mega flop?

James Gunn, former director and screenwriter of the Marvel superhero film Guardians of the Galaxy, is now the CEO of Warner Bros.’ DC Studios, also known as The Flash.One of the best superhero movies ever made, Stephen King commented after the preview: “As a rule I don’t care much for superhero movies, but this one is special. It’s heartwarming, funny and eye-catching. I loved it.” And for Tom Cruise it was “everything you want in a movie.”, With so much acclaim you would expect a mega flop after the recent debacle of things like Shazam! Fury of the Gods and Black Adam.

Not at all: The Flash is quite entertaining, full of action sequences and nostalgia and emotional encounters. A film that puts itself in perspective with humour, features several superstars in cameos. After the end credits, there is the usual announcement of the next DC film.

Junk Food or Shakespearean?

Can superhero movies now be compared to digital dramas: distasteful c (computer) g (generated) i (thin), junk food? Lots of people do, but The Flash certainly doesn’t. Although Andy Muschietti failed Art Of blockbuster cinema As Denis Villeneuve does for the science fiction genre, he has succeeded in making a superhero film on the theme of ‘.with great power comes great responsibility‘, in which character analysis plays a major role. It is about superhumans who remain human even when faced with questions of life and death. Even Batman thinkin’something is rotten in gothamand wants to take revenge. But to Barry he offers: ‘These marks we have are what make us who we are. our aim is not to go back and fix them,

Hamlet, Batman, and The Flash both have dual identities: a public, respectable one, and a secret, subversive one hidden behind a cape, and Hamlet hidden behind a mask of madness. Hamlet also knows no pretense and wears a black cloak. Both Barry and Batman also face a ‘sea of ​​peril’ and are generally hyper-dynamic.Happen‘or very depressed at times’not to be,

So what’s wrong with this flash? Tremendous abundance, especially visually. ‘The trope is too much’, a wise Brussels butcher’s son once said, and Hamlet already knew it in Act IV, Scene 7: ‘If what is good becomes excessively good, he dies from.