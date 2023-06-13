‘The Flash’ May Not Be Ben Affleck’s End As Batman



glitterDirector Andy Muschietti has not ruled out Ben Affleck returning as Bruce Wayne aka Batman in a new film or series from superhero studio DC. He shared that hope in a new interview with Total Film.

The Flash is about to hit the cinema halls. In addition to the title hero, that film would feature several other heroes, including Affleck’s Batman.

Last time

The DC universe, also known for heroes such as Superman and Wonder Woman, will be revamped in the coming years. glitter One of the final films of the current storyline.

As a result, most of the stars would be replaced by new actors. expected to be glitter This is the last time Affleck plays his iconic character.

Occasion

The above must be a depressing message for fans of Affleck’s Batman. Yet there is one bright spot: glitterDirector Andy Muschietti believes there is a possibility the actor will still appear in a future DC project.

,The Truth Is That The Multiverse Keeps All Doors Open: Absolutely Anything Can Happen“, he says in a new interview.”There’s always a possibility to bring people back when you least expect it,