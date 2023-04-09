“The Flash” opens early after successful test screenings

Warner / DC decided to advance the premiere of “The Flash” by one week, rescheduling the title for June 15, 2023. The information was confirmed by Deadline.

According to the vehicle, the film of the sprinter played by Ezra Miller had test screenings recently, where it received rave reviews from the public. An insider told Deadline that the film is “as good as Spider-Man: Never Go Home“.

The advance of the premiere, however, has more to do with the competition that Warner / DC is willing to face in theaters. The previous date, June 23, would put “The Flash” close to the opening of “Indiana Jones and the Call of Fate”, on the 30th.

ABOUT “THE FLASH”

The character’s solo film will have its plot based on “Flashpoint”, a famous arc of DC Comics, in which Flash he travels back in time to fix something that happened in the past -his mother’s death-, but ends up creating a parallel reality, where the Justice League doesn’t exist, the Super man is missing and the Wonder Woman and the aquaman are at war.

In addition to Ezra Miller (“Justice League”) in the lead role, “The Flash” also has a cast starring Sasha Callesuch as supergirl; Maribel Verdúwill interpret nora allenthe mother of Flash; It is Ron Livingstonas henry allenfather of the sprinter. ben affleck It is Michael Keaton are also confirmed to return to the production, both interpreters of Bat Man in the Batman franchise.

Production is headed by Andy Muschietti (“It: The Thing”) and written by Christina Hodson (“Birds of prey”).

