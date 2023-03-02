The Flower Market this Saturday in the garden of San Lucas de Toledo will teach how to make a herbarium

The garden of San Lucas returns to its monthly appointment with the Flower Market this Saturday, March 4, in one of the most unique spaces in the Historic District. And it does so with various flower, plant, and organic product exhibitors, but also with a workshop on the preparation of a herbarium given by Enrique García Gómez and David Pedreño Duro.

The opening hours are the usual, from 10:00 to 14:00, and the workshop will be given from 11:00.

The activity will consist of the collection of plants or parts of plants for the subsequent pressing, drying and permanent conservation of leaves, branches or flowers.

In botany, a herbarium is a collection of plants or parts of plants, dried, preserved, identified, and accompanied by information such as the identity of the collector, the place, the date of collection, and the habitat where the plant was found.

This Saturday, the Flower Market will be attended by the following participants: Grandma’s workshop (centerpieces with dried flowers); Natural mini-gardens (living ornamental mini-gardens); Vegetable jewelery (stoneware ceramic with vegetable textures); Campos nurseries (natural flowers); Mimako (colorful pots); Biobalance (ecological products); natural cacti; Huertos de ocio Toledo (gardens with natural seasonal products); Kokedamas and Botanical Art (paintings on plants, watercolours).

This edition of the Flower Market started last October and a total of seven events will be held on the first Saturdays of the month. The following dates still remain: March 4, April 1 and May 6.

With this initiative, the garden of San Lucas is shown to the public, so that they can access a unique and original market, focused on the plant world with plants, flowers, items from urban gardens and ornaments, while enjoying an outdoor heritage space.

The Flower Market opens its doors free of charge for all those interested in learning about this activity.