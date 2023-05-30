The Foo Fighters Have Made One Of The Most Soulful Records In Their Work

Pop journalist Jasper van Vugt recommends the most important albums of the week and three more records you shouldn’t miss.

Foo Fighters



but here we are







2022 was a rocky year for Dave Grohl. The Foo Fighters singer, guitarist and composer lost both his mother Virginia and his friend and drummer Taylor Hawkins within six months. Many thought this meant the end of his band. They don’t know history.

Grohl founded the Foo Fighters after Kurt Cobain, his bandmate in Nirvana, committed suicide. The Foo Fighters were meant to be a way for him to process grief, return to music, and grow as a composer, singer, and guitarist.

The Foo Fighters evolved into a band that (while alive) became more popular than Nirvana. Hawking was an important link in that process. Not even as a co-composer, but primarily because of his role within the band. His expressive way of playing, burning smile on his face and surfer boyThe appearances made him the face of the band after Grohl.

sadness, confusion and disbelief



The death of the drummer meant a great blow, as can be seen from this eleventh album, for which Grohl himself played drums. Produced by regular top producer Greg Kurstin (including Adele, Paul McCartney and Gorillaz), sadness, confusion, disbelief and resignation rain from the speakers.

Most directly, Grohl expresses his feelings about the loss of Hawkins in Torn. under you, “I’ve been looking up and down for you / All this time it still feels like yesterday / That I walked a million miles with you” and “Someone said I’d never see your face again / My part is just doing I can’t believe it’s true/ Pictures of us sharing songs and cigarettes/ That’s how I’ll always picture you”. and in the glass, “I had a person I loved / And just like that, I was left to live without him / Waiting for this storm to pass”.

For example, a plate has roughly two sides; indifferent and submissive (show me howBeautifully sung in two voices with Grohl’s daughter Violet, hear voices) and passionate and angry (title track, Just nothing, Here music is not played for fun, here music serves a higher purpose: to mourn, to hold and to comfort. Past regular Foo Fighters records were hardly really exciting anymore. Too but here we are It hardly offers anything new musically. The passion is back here and one of the most inspired records in their works.

Arlo Park – MySoftMachine





with her debut album collapsed in the sunbeams A Dream Begins with British soul singer Arlo Parks’ sales success and multiple awards. This successful successor to laid-back, jazzy soul pop gets a little more hair on the teeth. Take, for example, those rattling guitars devotion, We didn’t know him that way yet.

Jane Schrae – heart is abnormal





The career of Jen Schra (ex-Room XI) hasn’t been a straight line. Sometimes a side path, then a bump and every now and then a step back, back to basics. Appropriate themes for this soulful album: letting go and following intuition. The sound is a bit more electronic and harder than before, although jazz is never far away. Again she takes a cool new side.

Love3less – corner cutter





Simone van Vugt (no relation) decided to go back to music after a few years of office life. As Lov3less she debuted with a hard pop album, surprisingly produced by Tessa Rose Jackson (there she is again). Each song stands on its own and has its own character, while the album plays as a whole. strong!

