The former Eurohotel is being replaced by a new construction project with 33 “virtually climate neutral” apartments (Blankenberge).

The Square consists of 33 apartments in two sub-projects. , © if

Former Eurohotel location to be built soon Crossroad, a new construction project with 33 apartments. “During the launch event on July 1 and 2, interested parties will receive personal information,” says Dries van Eichout.

An attractive new-build project with 33 apartments is being built on the site of the former Eurohotel in Jules de Trozlan. “The square consists of two sub-projects, with 24 apartments on the Descampplein (Square I) side and nine adjacent apartments along Van Monsstraat (Square II). There are both one and two-bedroom apartments,” says Dries Van of Imo echout says. The whole was designed by Architektenburo from Knocke-Heist.

Apartment prices start at 279,500 Euros, excluding costs. “We are working with a launch event on July 1st and 2nd, where we present the project with several brokers and will inform people in person,” says Van Eykhout. “Sunny roofs, energy-efficient heating with heat pump and sleek architecture are the highlights of this project.” For example, the maximum E-level would be E30, which makes the apartment almost climate neutral.

