The former NBA champion is going through a difficult health situation

Success stories and titles nba They are endless, many athletes have succeeded among the best basketball in the world. However, on other occasions, sadness took over in the face of unfortunate events. Unfortunately, the former athlete Scott Pollard You are experiencing a very delicate situation.

The American is struggling at a desperate crossroads, waiting for a surgical procedure that seems too difficult to accomplish. Every minute that passed in this incident was a wound, because prompt action could have meant a happy resolution of what happened.

Pollard suffers from a rare heart disease that causes his heart to beat 10,000 times a day. half game universe, The above source points out the fact that Scott He was admitted to an intensive care unit in downtown Nashville on Tuesday, February 6.

The affected person needs a transplant immediately, but finding a potential donor is not so easy due to one specific aspect. tree stump He is 2.11 meters tall and weighs 126 kg, so obviously he needs a heart from someone similar to his physical characteristics. This is a nerve point that has hindered everything from the beginning.

Unfortunate news for former NBA champion

The former athlete’s quality of life declined significantly. the father of tree stump He died in the same condition when he was 54, which is a warning sign. representative of nba He suffered from a virus in 2021 which worsened his condition. In the last hours the situation became unstable and it was decided to go for a transplant.

This matter needs to be resolved quickly because lives are at stake. The Northerners face their best chance of scoring the basket: survival.

Scott Pollard had an 11 year career in nba, in which he was a part of the Detroit Pistons, Sacramento Kings, Indiana Pacers, Cleveland Cavaliers and Boston Celtics teams. Boston’s crown in 2008 was magical for the Utah native, who savored the joys of victory.

The clock continues its continuous journey. The patient’s health condition is on a thin rope. Fans hope that Dan will be revealed as soon as possible.