The former president who believed in the return of Santa Claus, Lady Gaga’s theorem, and Patrick Balconie

Every day on Europe 1’s morning show, Olivier de Lagarde examines and analyzes the day’s press. Today, the theorem of François Hollande, Patrick Balconi, Jordan Bardella and Lady Gaga.

Former President who believed in Santa Claus.

You might have missed it, but François Hollande moved up to third place behind Gabriel Attal and Edouard Philippe in the latest IFOP Paris match scoreboard.

In fact, no one paid any attention to it, except apparently the person concerned, who needed nothing more than to see it as a sign of a possible return to politics. It is Le Figaro that has devoted two papers this morning to this fantastical hypothesis, the hypothesis of a former PS elephant who still believes he can slip out of a rat’s hole.

In fact, Richard Flurin and Pierre Lepeletier say that this return to politics has been troubling François Hollande for a long time. “Former presidents work diligently on their future generations. He attempts to defend his results in his book, in interviews and during trips to the four corners of France. He particularly develops relationships with young people,” he writes. “Last week in Brest, the Law Faculty lecture hall was packed to hear his speech about constitutional law. His sometimes humorous videos on Tik Tok receive millions of views. And Hollande explains: “For those between 18 and 25 years old, I am the president of their childhood.” Hollande explains. There was Santa Claus and the President. I was the President and sympathized with him.”

Lady Gaga’s theorem

In 2012, during the election of François Hollande, Jordan Bardella was 16 years old, but apparently he did not believe in this president or Santa Claus.

Jordan Bardella was at a meeting in Marseille yesterday… which landed him a bitter picture on the front page of Opinion.

Under the title “Bardella the rise of ultrabright populism” Nina Jackowski writes that the rise and its popularity is interesting.

Jean-Philippe Tanguay, RN executive, calls it the Lady Gaga theorem: “She starts her career with a stupid hit, nobody knows if she has talent, then she goes into jazz, cinema and all of that. It is launched. It is successful.”

Mathieu Souquier’s analysis is, “The French have gone from the image of Jean Marie Le Pen to the image of her…” from the annoying grandfather to the ideal son-in-law who behaves well at the table. » And what’s more, one of his supporters present at the meeting in Marseille yesterday confirmed to L’Opinion: “He symbolizes the renewal of everything we hated in the FN.

Never talk about your opponent

Now to get back to the issue of the speech, Bardella has turned the page on leaving the EU, explains Le Parisien’s Alexandra Sulzer.

Witness the slogan: “France is coming back, Europe is being reborn”. This seems to be Marine Le Pen’s invention. “This reminds us that we are not in favor of Frexit. We ousted Florian Philippot for this” said Euro MP Philip Oliver.

And then another highlight of the speech is this strategy of targeting Emmanuel Macron almost exclusively. Bardella intends to go man-to-mano with the President of the Republic for mobilization.

And this is exactly the strategy adopted by the majority: target the RN specifically “Emmanuel Macron will have to revive the fear of Le Pen if he wants to unite his voters in June” Cécile Cornudet of Les Echos. Let’s write. “But targeting the RN in this way helps establish it as a major player in French political life. François Hollande, (of course), often reminds us of this rule, he adds: Never talk about your opponent because it puts him at the center of the game…

So this is the principle of never talking about your opponents. One option for salvation is to never talk to your opponents…

Liebe, who is being choked by a feminist podcast writer’s participation on Ellen Finkielkraut’s show “Riposte” this morning. “Should we go and debate among the reactors? » asks the newspaper.

To ask a question is obviously to answer it. For liberation you should debate only with people with whom you agree.

“I am preparing a list to fire the people who are there”

Always ultimately conform to their caricature.

It could also be the motto of another politician who is reappearing today: Patrick Balconi.

It’s the Parisians who told us that the former mayor of Levallois, convicted of tax fraud, is making his comeback but as an actor. He takes part in a singer’s music video where he plays a kind of mafia godfather. The appearance is brief but after more than a year of media absence it will inevitably force Eric Bureau to speak in writing.

Filming in a former brothel in Argenteuil was very enjoyable, says Balkany, for whom this role of godfather fits like a glove: “I see a lot of people again in Levallois, he says incidentally… I am making a list to remove those who are there. “But I am not going back to politics… No, I was offered 36 things including plays… I remained an artiste,” he said eventually. Declared… And in the face of newspaper disbelief, he drove his point home… “You think you’ve been mayor for 30 years and deputy for 25 years I’m not an artist… and conclusion To remove: I must also have an intermittent recreation card”.