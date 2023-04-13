The Fortnite party with the return of Coachella – Volk

The Coachella music and arts festival is back in Fortnite!but returns with more musical festivities and items.

To visit Coachella Island, you can do it in the Discover section of “Epic Picks” (island code 5449-4207-1280)where you will get XP and cosmetic content.

You can enjoy the island from Friday, April 14 to the 28th of the same month, enough time to explore the immense Artistic Park, play mini-games and enjoy several songs by Porter Robinson, performer of Coachella 2023.

Fortnite x Coachella. /Images: Epic Games

They can even be set in the middle of a Campal Battle with 18 songs by artists that appear on this year’s bill, tuning in to Idol Radio.

Missions and rewards: “To celebrate the two Coachella weekends, there will be two series of coachella missions in Fortnite on different weekends ”, details Epic Games.

Completing Coachella missions will earn you XP and special items like DJ Cactus Spray, Room Music Look at the Sky and much more.

Fortnite x Coachella. /Images: Epic Games

In Coachella fashion: Starting this Thursday, April 13, you can enjoy the High Desert and Lyrical Desert Dawn outfits, “as well as their alternate styles, and matching accessories that react to music.”

High Desert. /Images: Epic Games

Lyrical dawn. /Images: Epic Games

