The Fortnite x Coachella collaboration is back! New Coachella Island, Idol Radio, Outfits, Missions & Rewards, and much more! | #Games | News of Anime, Manga and Videogames

How about the whole MultiAnime gang!

On this occasion, we share a statement from epicgames and Fortnite.

THE WEEKEND NEVER ENDS WITH THE RETURN OF COACHELLA IN FORTNITE!

The Coachella music and arts festival is collaborating with Fortnite again, bringing even more musical festivities and cosmetic items to players!

New Coachella Island: Visit the coachella island (island code 5449-4207-1280), currently in the Discover section of “Epic Picks”, for XP and cosmetics. From April 14 at 4:00 PM AR and 1:00 PM MX to April 28 at 1:00 PM AR and 10:00 MX, explore the Art Park, play team vs. team mini-games, and have fun on the island of various songs from porter robinson the performer of Coachella 2023. Coachella Island will remain active once the Coachella 2023 festival ends.

Visit the (island code 5449-4207-1280), currently in the Discover section of “Epic Picks”, for XP and cosmetics. From April 14 at 4:00 PM AR and 1:00 PM MX to April 28 at 1:00 PM AR and 10:00 MX, explore the Art Park, play team vs. team mini-games, and have fun on the island of various songs from the performer of Coachella 2023. Coachella Island will remain active once the Coachella 2023 festival ends. Enjoy Idol Radio: Do you play Battle Royale? Hear some of what Coachella 2023 has to offer by tuning in Idol Radio where you’ll find 18 songs from artists featured on this year’s lineup, from now until May 12.

Do you play Battle Royale? Hear some of what Coachella 2023 has to offer by tuning in where you’ll find 18 songs from artists featured on this year’s lineup, from now until May 12. Coachella Missions and Rewards: To celebrate the two Coachella weekends, there will be two series of coachella missions in Fortnite on different weekends, the first of which will start tomorrow! Complete Coachella missions on Coachella Island to earn XP and special items for your locker, like the DJ Cactus spray , Room music Look at the sky and much more. Check the blog for more information on when the Coachella missions will be released, in addition to the Coachella missions and rewards on Discord .

To celebrate the two Coachella weekends, there will be two series of in Fortnite on different weekends, the first of which will start tomorrow! Complete Coachella missions on Coachella Island to earn XP and special items for your locker, like the , and much more. Check the blog for more information on when the Coachella missions will be released, in addition to the . Dress fashionably with Coachella outfits: the outfits high desert and lyrical desert dawnas well as their alternate styles, and matching accessories that react to music, will be available in the item shop starting Thursday, April 13 at 9:00 PM AR and 6:00 PM MX. Rough and Poetessthe outfits from the first collaboration between Coachella and Fortnite, and the original versions of High and Lyric they will also be part of the party in the item shop starting on April 13.

For more anime, manga, videogames and geek & tech news, remember to visit: MultiAnime.com.mx

Source: Press Release.