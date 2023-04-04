the French minister criticized for participating in a photo session for the cover of Playboy

Marlene Schiappafue was questioned about the political context in which she will be on the cover of Playboy magazine.

A French government minister sparked outrage after posing for the magazine’s cover Playboy.

Marlene SchiappaMinister of Social and Solidarity Economy, was fully dressed for the session, which will appear on the cover of the April issue in France.

This fact woke upor the anger of both his political opponents and his colleagues.

Prime Minister Élisabeth Borne told Schiappa that her decision was “not entirely appropriate, especially in the current period”.

In recent weeks, France has witnessed a series of violent clashes between police and striking workerswho are protesting the pension changes planned by French President Emmanuel Macron.

His proposal would raise the retirement age by two years, to 64.

Borne’s criticism was echoed by Green MP and women’s rights activist Sandrine Rousseau, who questioned the timing.

“Women’s bodies should be able to be exposed anywhere, I don’t have a problem with that, but there is a social contextRousseau told BFM television.

The photos of Schiappa will be accompanied by an interview about the women’s and gay rightsas well as about the abortion.

Schiappa defended his decision to appear in the magazine on Twitter on Saturday.

“Defending the right of women to dispose of their bodies must be done everywhere and all the time. In France, women are free. Badly despite the retrogrades and hypocrites,” she wrote.

The 40-year-old minister is a regular guest on French television talk shows and was a feminist author before embarking on a political career. She has written about the challenges of motherhood, women’s health, and pregnancy.

While serving as Equality Minister in 2018, she introduced legislation banning verbal sexual harassment on the street.

But this is not the first time that it has been involved in a controversy.

In 2010, he wrote a book providing sexual advice for overweight people, which was perceived by some critics as reinforcing harmful clichés.

And in 2017 she was accused of staging a visit to the so-called “forbidden area for women” in Paris.

what does the magazine say

The editor of the French edition of PlayboyJean-Christophe Florentin, backed Schiappa’s decision to appear in the magazine, describing her as the woman politician most “compatible with Playboy” because of her strong and eloquent support for women’s rights.

She also defended the magazine itself, which has long angered feminists over what some see as the objectification of women’s bodies.

“Playboy It is no longer a soft porn magazine, but a ‘mook‘ (a mix of book and magazine) smart and trending quarterly of almost 300 pages,” he explained.

According to Florentin, the magazine still contains “some naked girls, but it is not the essential part of the pages”.

