‘The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air’ in a new, more serious take

‘The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air’ was one of the most popular series of the 1990s. In this series we see how the wealthy American bank family brings up their nephew Will (Desire Blacksmith) takes home. Will was in his hometown Philadelphia He became somewhat temperamental after which his mother decided to send him to his aunt and uncle. The uncle and aunt lived with their children in a special residential area Loose Angeles: Bel Air. Once they arrive, Will becomes a street child Is. He hasn’t fallen on his face and his uncle Phil doesn’t like it (james avery), whatever Father Family Is. He stirs things up more than once, often in a witty and charming way.

‘The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air’ completely put Will Smith on the map as an actor. we saw in the late 1990s fresh Prince Otherwise too blockbuster movies ‘look like’independence Day‘ And ‘men In Black, After that, the guy will build an impressive film career.

fan videos

American film producer morgan cooper Was also a fan of ‘The Fresh Prince of Bel Air’. This is evident from a fan video made by him in 2019. In this video we see how he gives a new, more dramatic twist to the story of ‘The Fresh Prince of Bel Air’ and much more Serious World Sketch where Will lives. For example, we see how Will had to go through some rough times in Philadelphia before moving to Bel Air and how he had to deal with the many prejudices in his new home environment because he didn’t have much at home and he is from Philadelphia.

Will Smith saw this fan video and decided to contact Cooper. they had coffee together and she met him there One series The fan can be removed from the video. Smith and Cooper joined forces and In 2022 They showed the result of their fruitful collaboration: ‘Bel-Air’. The first season of the series consists of ten episodes, each of which is 45 minutes of viewing pleasure.

Watch “Bel-Air” Wednesdays at 10:25 p.m. on VTM3 or wherever you are via PikX.B or the PikX app.