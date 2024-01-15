The frustration of Maria Teodora, the student who cannot graduate in Medicine because she has tetraplegia

At the age of 20, Maria Teodora Dumitra arrived in Spain from Romania. She dreamed of studying medicine since she was young and took anatomy classes in school. He landed in Madrid with the idea of ​​entering one of the places reserved for people with a disability of more than 33% or who suffer from tetraplegia (also known as quadriplegia) from birth. He assured that in Spain there were more rights for these people than in the countries through which the Carpathians pass.

Faculty of Medicine Complutense University of Madrid They were selected to be able to carry out their vocation and entered without any problems thanks to the office’s inclusion of diverse people.

practices and obstacles arise

When he lived with his brother in a small apartment in Ciudad Lineal, he managed to survive the first two years without any problems. Compatible Customization, He explains that the problem was while making it mandatory practices It is necessary to obtain all the credits required to graduate for that degree.

He 12th October Hospital He was chosen to carry out this clinical part of the therapy because, in addition, he had a good connection to be able to go from home. However, I had physical barriers Since the building where the classes were held was not adapted, they did not have ramps for wheelchair access.

After these events, the Complutense University of Madrid begins. Registration Cancellation ProcessMaria will not be able to graduate from medicine.

The university has an explanation

From the Complutense University of Madrid, they emphasize that they do this not because of their position but for a reason rational view, They argue that this cannot lead to development of the part more medical practice Having a high level of disability. as practical as possible interview the patientListen to him, do a preliminary investigation to get any indication of the conditions or Perform cardiopulmonary resuscitation.

Not being able to adapt practices and having no means to do so, he says, They can’t give you a medicine degree Because you won’t be able to progress past that part and will go into a loop within the grade. They also comment that it is “common sense” This decision when thinking about a Professional future.

Justice is the only way without solution

Given this situation, and the related complaints of Maria Teodora, the last news he received was confirmation from the Faculty to go to the end in this aspect and Cancel your registration. With no other solution proposed, Maria will resort to judicial means To be able to continue pursuing your dream.

At the moment, the Prosecutor’s Office has opened a case follow up file According to close sources but he can go Administrative case.