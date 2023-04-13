the funniest movies to go preparing for the comedy of the year – Pixel Nerd

The live action of Barbie promises to bring the aura of bullshit comedy movies that so many miss seeing. And now, with its release getting closer and closer, everyone is looking for a good comedy to watch. Here are some of the funniest Barbie movies to prepare for the blonde doll’s new adventure.

1. Mean Girls

Cady Heron is a teenager who moves from Africa to the United States and enrolls in a public school. There, she meets Janis and Damian, two friends who warn her about the “Plastics”, a group of popular and cruel girls led by queen bee Regina George. Cady infiltrates Plastics to sabotage them, but ends up getting involved in a game of intrigue, lies and revenge that could cost her reputation and her relationships.

2. The Bunny House

Shelley Darlington is a Playboy bunny who lives in the mansion of tycoon Hugh Hefner. However, her life changes when she is thrown out of the house and needs to find a new place to live. She ends up in Zeta Alpha Zeta, a dorm of nerdy and awkward students who are about to lose their house to rivals. Shelley decides to help the girls transform themselves into popular and attractive girls by teaching them all about makeup, fashion and flirting.

3. Freaky Friday the 13th

Friday 13 Freaky is a fantasy comedy that tells the story of Tess and Anna, mother and daughter who live in conflict. After eating cursed fortune cookies, they switch bodies and have to adjust to each other’s lives. While Tess has to deal with the problems of school, dating and Anna’s rock band, Anna has to face the challenges of work, marriage and motherhood for Tess. The two will have to learn to understand and respect each other before it’s too late.

4. The Beverly Hills Girls

Cher (Alicia Silverstone) is a wealthy and popular teenager living in Beverly Hills. She loves shopping, grooming and playing matchmaker for her friends. But she also has her problems: her father is a demanding lawyer, her stepson Josh (Paul Rudd) is always picking on her and her love life is a disaster. When she decides to help new student Tai (Brittany Murphy) fit in, she ends up getting involved in confusion and discovering that love may be closer than she thinks. Based on the novel “Emma” by Jane Austen, The Beverly Hills Girls is a fun and charming comedy about the adventures of a kind-hearted preppy girl.

5. Eight Women and a Secret

The story follows Debbie Ocean (Sandra Bullock), Danny Ocean’s (George Clooney) sister, who leaves prison with a bold plan: steal a diamond necklace worth $150 million, which Cartier keeps in a safe. To do so, she recruits an all-female team: Lou (Cate Blanchett), her former partner in crime; Amita (Mindy Kaling), a jeweler; Constance (Awkwafina), a con artist; Tammy (Sarah Paulson), a reception expert; Nine Ball (Rihanna), a hacker; and Rose (Helena Bonham Carter), a fashion designer.

The target is Daphne Kluger (Anne Hathaway), a famous actress who will wear the necklace at the Met Gala, one of the most chic and showy events in New York. The plan is solid, but everything will need to be perfect for the team to get in and escape with the diamonds. Everything absolutely in sight.

6. Suddenly 30

Jenna Rink is a 13-year-old girl who dreams of being popular and having a boyfriend. On her birthday, she makes a magical wish to become an adult. To her surprise, she wakes up in the body of a successful and beautiful 30-year-old woman who has lost touch with her best friend Matt. Now, she needs to deal with the consequences of her desire and discover what really matters in life.

7. Legally Blonde

Elle Woods has everything a girl could want: beauty, popularity, money and the perfect boyfriend. But when he breaks up with her because he thinks she’s not serious enough, Elle decides to prove him wrong and enrolls at the same law school as him: Harvard. There, she will have to deal with competition, machismo and lack of support, but she will also find new friends, a new love and a new passion for law. Elle will show that being blonde is not synonymous with being dumb and that she can be both legally blonde and legally shiny.