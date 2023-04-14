The funniest strategy of the year

Without really knowing how I got here, I have to openly admit that I know very little about the universe of Minecraft. And it is that, apart from what has been seen in the Squid GamesI know very little everything he has created Mojang Studios till the date. And this is quite good when it comes to carrying out an analysis, because if I’m honest, it’s a good way to get into a game to establish an opinion and make it reach those who, like me, have never been close to the franchise.

The fact is that I have spent several days playing Minecraft Legends And my surprise has been huge, an extremely fun game that will be talked about a lot, especially because of a magnificent, fun and entertaining multiplayer experience for all types of players.

A new twist to the Minecraft universe

Mojang Studios and Blackbird Interactive has come together to give a new way of playing Minecraft and this is where it was born Minecraft Legends. that many of you will think What is this Minecraft Legends? Well, a completely new game based on the Mojang universe where elements of strategy and action are combined in real time with the entire universe of the most famous polygons in the world.

legend has a story, simple but entertaining that will take us to a campaign mode that is highly recommended to play online because doing it with more people or friends makes it extremely fun and addictive. This is where we meet at the overworld the world in which our adventure will take place. A world completely populated by creatures of all kinds such as Creepers, peaceful villagers and the odd surprise…

But not everything can be beautiful and wonderful, right? Well, actually, it’s not the evil piglins they are stalking the world, destroying and conquering it in their wake. But nothing happens because this is where we come in, called by some deities that guard the world, we are named the chosen ones to face the Piglins and save the world from devastation. I already told you that the story was normal…

Minecraft-style strategy and action

Here it starts the fun and the positive of minecraft legends, once we pass the campaign tutorial we will begin to realize how easy and fun this whole game makes it. It is really impressive how with so little you can give a lot and well, but we see it a little more in depth.

We are in a strategy game where we have the freedom to go where we want and of course make use of our ability to deal with the pigs of the Piglins, and it is not an insult, it is that they are pigs… Well the fact is that these evil pigs are ravaging everything and ruining the poor inhabitants of the Overworld who are waiting for urgent help.

And here we are to save all gods on the back of our horse, let’s call it idk…Piticlin, that. Well, we’re going on Piticlin’s back with our sword and our ukulele… Yes, yes, I said ukulele well it will be our main element to summon Golems to help us in battle, although we can also handle skeletons, zombies and other beings that will help us in battle.

A procedural and fun RTS until saying enough

we are before a very affordable and fun RTS for everyone where everything is done in real time, that is, we will have to carry out constructions to improve the camps and help in the battles, because click and that’s it you have it at the moment. The same goes for summoning golems. no waiting time and everything comes out at the moment.

The construction elements are dynamic and simple, although at first it becomes a bit confusing when it comes to handling the game. But once we get past that difficulty curve It’s a vice, I assure you. With these premises we will follow the Campaignpreferably online with up to four players, releasing and fighting the pigs. Some fights that will be in real time with our created army and our sword, something very crazy and really fun.

We will have various biomes that we will have to discover and consolidate without forgetting the bases that we have already liberated because they can be attacked again so to the parrot … The dynamism of the battles makes it very fun and these do not exceed twenty minutes of duration. Just like him campaign mode that rounds the twenty or thirty hours depending on how fast we are.

Minecraft fun

If you are familiar with the world of Mojang, the graphic and sound section will not surprise you much, but if you arrive new, this is pure magic. It’s amazing how much can be achieved with so little.I know I repeat myself but that’s how it is. The campaign mode has everything, battles, elements to discover, factions, new mounts in case we want to leave Piticlin aside, new skills and improvements and a large number of elements that make it very replayable.

We will also have to deal with final bosses and prepare well for the battles or we will fall resoundingly in them. as I tell you everything is very replayable because the world is procedural and each game will be generated in a different and unique way. Likewise, once the campaign is over we will have a end game very interesting that I am not going to talk about so there are no spoilers and new difficulty modes.

On the other hand, we will also have the option of entering the PvP to challenge our friends or other players or join other battles to help.

Conclusion

Minecraft Legends it’s a whole new world, fun and entertaining to say the least. It has enough elements to give us Hours and hours of entertainmentAlthough it remains to be seen how long we will last without getting tired because it can become something easy to abandon. Although, the developers have already commented that the game will have a lot of post-launch content so we will have Legends for a while.