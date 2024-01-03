“The future of aesthetic medicine is in regeneration”

Dr. Nabil Fakih is a Spanish surgeon recognized worldwide for his expertise in the field of aesthetic medicine and facial reconstruction. In addition to being Vice President of the Spanish Society of Facial Plastic Surgery, the specialist has created new components and advanced techniques to achieve harmonious and natural results that enhance the beauty of his patients.

Dinner Spoke to Fakih upon his arrival in Colombia, where he will participate in the event world of confidence Merz of Aesthetics Colombia, where he will speak about the latest trends in aesthetic and regenerative medicine in front of more than 150 doctors specializing in this branch in Bogotá on February 7 and 8.

“This is my first visit to the country and my main objective is to direct the strategy to promote public dialogue about new and advanced skin care technologies that I have studied for many years. We will highlight various innovative approaches in the use of botulinum toxin, hyaluronic acid, and collagen biostimulators. With this we want to encourage outcomes that not only provide confidence to our patients, but also stand for their durability and safety,” Dr. Fakih says.

Colombia is one of the most important countries in aesthetic medicine

Experts believe that the country is going through a unique moment in terms of aesthetic medicine, because in addition to being strategically located on the continent, it also has surgeons recognized throughout the world. “Those of us who come from the other side of the pond see Colombia as a power in this matter because on the one hand people here are more concerned about their physical appearance than in Europe and on the other hand they “There are ideal relations between the North and the South,” says Fakih.

Precisely, so that this branch of medicine continues to evolve, companies like Merz Aesthetics Colombia bring this level of data to share with the community the latest trends and skin regeneration. “Every day we are implementing increasingly innovative procedures that go hand in hand with the medical talent of the country, which is a fundamental part for the innovation of the industry,” says Juan Rueda, general manager of Merz Aesthetics Colombia.

Innovations in aesthetic medicine for 2024

Dr. Nabil Fakih has come up with the crown jewel in aesthetic medicine with the Hybrid Filler, a facial rejuvenation treatment that combines hyaluronic acid, CMP technology, and calcium hydroxide.

“I am the creator of that filling. Since 2019 I have been studying it to provide complete safety to patients. This blend is between medical and aesthetic because both ingredients integrate very well and together they provide volume and tighten the skin, resulting in a product that goes far beyond what we know today in aesthetic medicine. Better and it lasts for more than a year. ” He explains. Dr. Fakih.

These products containing hyaluronic acid integrate very well with the skin and do not produce lumps or rashes on the face, which provides safety to the patient. “This application is designed to correct blemishes on the face as well as depressions found in the cheeks, lips and other areas of the face,” the expert comments.

You may also be interested in: Beauty treatments according to the phases of the moon

You can learn more about this ingredient world of confidence Where the Spanish doctor will comment on the latest advances in regenerative aesthetics and restoration of aged tissues through innovative approaches, including the use of collagen biostimulators.

This will guarantee greater durability and safety of results to patients. “It will take us through the three pillars of cutting-edge aesthetic medicine: the use of multipotential cells; Improve cellular communication and promote tissue structure. It focuses on the body’s natural ability to regenerate and heal, taking advantage of the technologies and substances we have,” says Gerardo Escobar, medical manager of Merz Aesthetics Colombia.

regenerative aesthetic medicine

Dr. Nabil Fakih, world famous for facial reconstruction, estimates that anti-aging surgery is going to change a lot this year.

“By 2024 we will see a shift from wrinkle prevention surgery to a branch focused on skin regeneration. “Before we used to talk a lot with the patient about anti-aging, now the goal of the future is automatic skin regeneration, driven by these new technologies,” explains the expert.

The king test in this case is hybrid fillings, with Dr. Fakih and other professionals around the world writing academic articles, as well as papers and information and safety documents on the subject.

Dr. Nabil concludes, “In the end, we surgeons are responsible for ensuring that patients see nature as rationality, which is why we strive to ensure that they do not cross the line and each Look as natural as possible at the end of the procedure.” Faqih.