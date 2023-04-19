The future of the Chengdu hunters seems to be very unclear

Since Covid, which saw the Overwatch League split into two regions (East and West, with these separated by the Pacific Ocean), and then the more recent Blizzard-Tencent split, there has been a tremendous amount of pressure on Chinese OWL teams. . With Overwatch 2 and other Blizzard titles currently not yet playable in the massive country, many, myself included, have wondered what this will mean for the future of OWL’s four Chinese teams, and while three seem to have weathered this storm so far now, one could have another destiny.

And that’s because in a new statement from the Overwatch League, it’s revealed that the Chengdu Hunters might not be competing in the OWL this season at all, as the team contemplates its future.

The Hunters aren’t ready to kick off their 2023 campaign next week like every other team in the OWL, which means the East division will now only see six OWL-tier teams battling it out, even if there will be six Contenders-tier teams to help ramp up. the numbers.

As to what this means for the future of the Hunters is still up in the air, but the League has stated that it will share more information when it can.

Either way, though, it wouldn’t be fair to the competing teams to have a team come back and have a shot at the championship if they choose to start their 2023 campaign several weeks and perhaps even months after everyone else.