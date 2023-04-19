The GeForce RTX 4070 are already being sold below the recommended price

If we announced last night that NVIDIA would have spoken with its partners, and from there accepted a drop in the recommended price of its GeForce RTX 4070It didn’t take long for us to see that the information was real. Curiously, Founders Edition models have not dropped in price (669 euros). Only some custom-designed models have dropped in price.

The reason for the price drop is due to to a low acceptance of the new NVIDIA GPU. Thanks to the German store Mindfactory, we at least got to know that, during the launch week of the GeForce RTX 4070, 535 units were sold. This is barely 5 more than what an affordable AMD Radeon RX 6600 sold for.

Specifically, the information spoke of NVIDIA partners they were not happy with the release. NVIDIA’s solution was reimburse manufacturers $50 for each GPU purchased. This allowed brands to lower the price of their GPUs to make them more attractive. While some brands indicated that they did not want to apply this discount (they would earn more money), other brands have applied the discounts instantly. After this, we can already see RTX 4070 graphics below its recommended price.

We can already see the GeForce RTX 4070 for 619 euros, 50 euros below the recommended price

The cheapest model we have found is the Palit GeForce RTX 4070 Dual. This GPU with a dual cooling system can be found for sale by €619.94 with a battle pass for Overwatch 2. Above, we have the Zotac Gaming GeForce RTX 4070 Twin Edge OC and the Inno3D GeForce RTX 4070 TWIN X2. Both are at a discounted but higher price, €649.90 also with the “deal” of Overwatch 2.

Clearly, Palit has gone straight to being the first company that has offered the maximum possible discount In a direct way. It is logical to expect that the rest of the brands will be forced to match the prices. This would imply that anyone who wants an RTX 4070, directly, logic indicates that the best option is the GPU from Palit. Although your cooling system may be worse. It doesn’t matter, they are 620 euros compared to 650 euros, not to mention the rest of the brands that have not yet applied the NVIDIA discount directly to the consumer. This implies that really they would be earning 50 dollars / euro more for each GPU sold.

Taking into account that the information has been fulfilled, it would not be surprising if finally the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 Ti See your launch price modified. Specifically, we are facing one of the least sold GPU generations. The GeForce RTX 4070 launched at a lower-than-expected price. Yes ok it was expected to reach $799complaints about the leaks forced NVIDIA to lower its price to 599 dollars / 669 euros. Now we see that this price is still insufficient for gamers, so we would be talking about a second price reduction up to the current $549.