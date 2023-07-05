The glamorous Jennifer Lopez shows off her gorgeous body in a sexy bathing suit after a busy weekend



Recently Jennifer Lopez got another big success with a movie. This time not on the silver screen but on Netflix. She was seen in the role of an avenging mother in the film. Mother,

The action thriller from director Niki Caro was released in May and received average reviews. Nevertheless, the film could be among the most watched films of 2023 on the streaming service. In the US alone, the film reached 2.8 million households in its first weekend.

new plans

Clearly, JLo isn’t done in the movie business just yet. On IMDb we see that he has three films planned. the name of his next film is Atlas And in comes director Brad Peyton and we also see Simu Liu and Lana Parrilla. This film is also available on Netflix.

She is currently working on a sports film Unstoppable: The Anthony Robles Story Including Jharrel Jerome, the one-legged man who became an NCAA wrestling champion in 2011. Then JLo started crime film godmother,

swimming suit

If Jennifer didn’t occasionally share a series of bikini or swimsuit photos, she wouldn’t be herself. Now we see her presumably by the pool, including a necklace bearing her name.

“I hope everyone had a weekend filled with love, family, friends and fun.” writes JLo alongside the series of photos on Instagram.