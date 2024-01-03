“The goalkeeper never reaches the ball”

2024-02-14
on the second minute of the match RB leipzig And real Madrid For the first leg of the Round of 16 Champions League a goal was disallowed benjamin sesco Due to which controversy arose.
The referee explained it HenriquesThe one who was offside troubles him Lunin By pushing him from behind. “It’s a physical interference to the goalkeeper.” it ends in a positional offside,
authorized voices As a former Spanish referee (Mateu Lahoz) and even german (Thorsten Kienhofer) They disagree with the decision taken by pol van boeckelIn charge of VOR room.
“It’s a decision that is at the discretion of the referee, but for me the goal should have counted because the player did not actively interfere. It’s also suspicious that the referee didn’t look at it again,” he says. Kienhofer,
“This cannot happen. On the field you may get confused as an athlete, but VAR is for this type of thing. “This is madness,” he said movistar Mateu Lahoz.
-Toni Kroos reaction-
The German was consulted about the controversial game in a statement after the game prime video germanyLeft some words that Real Madrid fans will not like at all.
“At half-time we talked a lot about what happened in the second minute, the goal from Leipzig, which was disallowed. It was not offside. The goalkeeper got a slight push. I don’t know if you’ve seen it yet or not. I think this is not in favor of football. It’s not a question of whether it’s a goal in favor of Leipzig, I just think it’s a legal goal. How do you see it?” the German journalist asked Krause.
“That’s how I see it. I think in the end he got called offside because it was in his path, but the goalkeeper couldn’t get to the ball and that’s why the goal had to be given away. “You can’t argue any other way,” the Real Madrid midfielder declared. Prime Video Germany.
