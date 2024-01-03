“The goalkeeper never reaches the ball”

2024-02-14



on the second minute of the match RB leipzig And real Madrid For the first leg of the Round of 16 Champions League a goal was disallowed benjamin sesco Due to which controversy arose.

Leipzig played this anti-sports game against Real Madrid and Toni Cruz went crazy

The referee explained it HenriquesThe one who was offside troubles him Lunin By pushing him from behind. “It’s a physical interference to the goalkeeper.” it ends in a positional offside, authorized voices As a former Spanish referee (Mateu Lahoz) and even german (Thorsten Kienhofer) They disagree with the decision taken by pol van boeckelIn charge of VOR room.

“It’s a decision that is at the discretion of the referee, but for me the goal should have counted because the player did not actively interfere. It’s also suspicious that the referee didn’t look at it again,” he says. Kienhofer, “This cannot happen. On the field you may get confused as an athlete, but VAR is for this type of thing. “This is madness,” he said movistar Mateu Lahoz.

-Toni Kroos reaction-

The German was consulted about the controversial game in a statement after the game prime video germanyLeft some words that Real Madrid fans will not like at all.

Ancelotti talks about the goal disallowed in Real Madrid’s Champions League win against Leipzig. Should the goal have counted?