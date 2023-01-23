the God Tier champion with the best winrates of patch 13.1 for 4 LoL roles

A champion is excelling in pretty much every area of ​​the game, and Riot Games doesn’t seem to have any plans to nerf him any time soon.

The Season 2023 of League of Legends It started a few weeks ago with the arrival of patch 13.1, after a long month of preseason. And with this start, Summoners have been playing more than normal, looking to get their best ranked rank.

And of course, for that they seek to use the best possible champions within the current state of the game, and there is a champion that stands out above the rest, positioning himself in the God Tier from League of Legends. We talk no more and no less thanZackchampion who is among the winrates tallest in four different roles.

It goes without saying that the fact that a champion is strong in more than one role already makes him flexible and an absolute threat, let alone if this happens with three different roles. But for a champion to be able to play four roles is sheer madness.

Zac currently has the fourth best winrate in the top lane (53.32%), the fifth best as support (52.78%) and the 6th best in primary jungler role (52.90%). And, as if this were not enough, his winrate As a mid laner it is 55%, Being the second best role showing huge numbers.

All of this data, taken from Platinum ranks and above, shows just how strong Zac is in the current meta. This is mainly due to his favorite Mythical Item: the Radiant Virtue. This item increases Zac’s maximum health, but also gives increased ability haste and healing to nearby allies when Zac uses his ult.

This makes Zac an extremely powerful weapon for teamfights with one of the least expensive Mythic items (3000) in the game, and since Zac’s ult stays up for a long time, the buffs do too.

Riot Games hasn’t taken action on the matter so far, and in the preview of the next patch there has been no mention of any adjustments to Zac or Radiant Virtue, so it will be interesting to see what happens and how the meta evolves around this champion.

Best Runes and Build for Zac – League of Legends Patch 13.1