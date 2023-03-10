The Golden Raspberry is this Saturday! Meet the Actresses with the MOST RECOMMENDATIONS for the WORST OF CINEMA!

The Golden Raspberry Awards takes place this Saturday, March 11, 2023. As usual, the award that is considered the “anti-Oscar” and elects the worst in cinema takes place on the eve of the biggest award in the seventh art, which rewards the best in cinema . Ironically, we’ve had occasions where actors received the Raspberry in one day and the Oscar the next day, as was the case with Sandra Bullockelected the worst actress of 2009 by ‘Crazy Passion‘ and the very next day, took home the Oscar for best actress of the year for ‘A possible dream‘. Incidentally, Bullock is one of the actresses with the most nominations for the worst in cinema, with 5 in total.

This year, Raspberry made a mistake and nominated the girl Ryan Kiera Armstrong as Worst Actress of the Year for Pseudo-Terror’Flames of vengeance‘ – nothing that has not been done previously by the organization of the event, known for indicating children without mercy, as I separated in a recent article (which you can check in the link below). It turns out that we live in a time that is more politically correct and sensitive to other people’s feelings. Thus, Raspberry withdrew the girl’s nomination, and left only Alicia Silverstone (in her third Raspberry nomination) in the running, and newcomers Bryce Dallas Howard, Diane Keaton and Kaya Scodelario vying for the worst actress spot.

With that in mind and as a way to warm up your engines for the 2023 edition of the Golden Raspberry, we decided to bring you a list of the most “unlucky” actresses at the event: the record holders for nominations for the worst movie of all time. Check it out below.

63-year-old veteran actress, Sean Young became immortalized for her role as the android Rachael in the cult classic ‘Blade Runner: The Android Hunter’. However, the actress collects no less than 7 Golden Raspberry nominations. Right off the bat, in her first double nomination, Young won both best actress and supporting roles for playing twins in the thriller ‘A Kiss Before Dying‘ (1991). The following year there would also be a double nomination, as worst actress (‘crimes of love‘) and worst supporting actor (‘Once Upon a CrimIt is‘). Two years later she was remembered again for Worst Supporting Role for ‘Even Cowgirls Get Blue‘. Closing the account, in 1996, she was nominated for worst actress and worst duo (with Tim Daly) for the comedy ‘The Doctor, the Woman and the Beast‘.

Playboy Bunny and “double” actress, the blonde Jenny McCarthy been to ‘Scream 3‘ (2000). No Raspberry began his odyssey nominated for worst supporting role for the comedy ‘No Cheating No Fun‘. Then, in 2006, he received 3 nominations for his “dream project”, the romantic comedy ‘Dirty Love: Payback‘, for which he received nominations for worst duo and won the categories for worst actress and worst screenplay. The following year, it was nominated for Worst Supporting Role for ‘All Against John‘. Finishing a total of 7 nominations, we have 2 by ‘An Unprotected Witness‘: worst duo and worst supporting actress.

Icon of the 80s, thanks to the success of ‘The blue Lake‘ (1980), the beautiful Brooke Shields was another one that did not escape Raspberry’s sights, even winning the award for worst actress right on her debut for the aforementioned classic of the Session of the Afternoon. There are also 7 nominations, with the others by ‘Endless Love‘ (worst actress), ‘sahara‘ (worst actress and worst actor – for playing a man too), ‘The Crazy Race‘ (winner for Worst Supporting Role) and the unflattering nominations for Worst Actress of the 80s, and Worst Actress of the Century.

Who now comes to the list is the mother of dakota johnsonwhich in turn also has 3 Raspberry nominations, thanks to the franchise ‘Fifty Shades of grey‘. Griffith, the mother, has 7 nominations under her belt: Worst Actress (‘The Bonfire of Vanities‘), winner of Worst Actress (for ‘A Light in the Darknessthe’ and ‘A Stranger Among Us‘), Worst Actress (‘A Woman’s Rebirth‘), Worst Actress (‘I want to say that I love you‘), winner of Worst Supporting Role (‘The Price of Betrayal‘), Worst Actress (‘alabama freaks‘) and Worst Actress (‘Cecil Well Demented‘).

Model turned actress, Kim Basinger was marked by the successes’9 and ½ Weeks of Love‘ (1986), ‘Batman‘ (1989) and even took the Oscar for ‘Los Angeles: Forbidden City‘ (1997). But at Raspberry, he is one of the favorite targets with 7 nominations: ‘9 and ½ Weeks of Love‘ (worst actress), ‘A Blonde in My Life‘ (worst actress), ‘Forbidden World‘ It is ‘Wishes‘ (worst actress), ‘The scape‘ (worst actress), ‘Africa of My Dreams‘ It is ‘The Daughter of Light‘ (worst actress), worst loser in Raspberry’s 25 years and finally the worst supporting role win for ‘Fifty Shades Darker‘.

Now renovated, and even nominated for an Oscar, you can already imagine why Kristen Stewart be on this list, right? That’s right, all 7 actress nominations are on account of ‘Twilight Saga‘. The first was for the worst pair (‘New Moon‘). The second was for worst actress (‘Eclipse‘). The third and fourth were for worst actress and worst couple (‘Breaking Dawn part 1‘). And the fifth and sixth were for worst duo and worst actress (‘Breaking Dawn Part 2‘ and also ‘Snow White and the hunter‘). Stewart would still be nominated for a redemption award for her good performance in the independent drama ‘Marked by War‘.

From the muse of the internet, megan fox quickly fell into the category of limited actresses, being restricted to cinema B movies. Fox is another one that collects 7 Raspberry nominations, and I don’t know why we think she won’t stop there. They are: worst actress and worst duo for ‘Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen‘, worst actress and worst duo for ‘Jonah Hex‘, winner of Worst Supporting Role for ‘The Ninja TurtlesThe‘, worst actress for ‘Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows‘ and Worst Actress for ‘Midnight on Switchgrass‘.

Who said Raspberry forgives Oscar-winning veterans. Faye Dunaway has her golden statuette from the Academy, but at Raspberry she is one of the record holders for nominations, with 8 nominations: worst actress for ‘The First Dead Sinl‘, winner of Worst Actress for ‘Mommy dear‘, worst actress for ‘the perverse‘, worst actress for ‘supervisel’, worst actress of the 80s, worst supporting actor for ‘fatal ambition‘, worst supporting role for ‘The secret‘ It is ‘The Guest Wants Bananas‘ and worst supporting role for ‘Luck’s Traps‘.

With a promising future ahead, the little redhead Lindsay Lohan was worshiped by the cult’Mean Girls‘. The actress went from heaven to hell thanks to addiction and problematic behavior. Thus, it is clear that she would become a target for Raspberry, with 8 nominations: worst actress for ‘lucky in love‘, winner of Worst Double and two Worst Actress awards for playing twins in ‘I know who killed me‘, worst actress of the 2000s, and worst duo and worst supporting role for ‘Scary Movie 5‘ and, finally, worst actress for ‘valley of sin‘.

Coming to the top 5 of actresses with the most nominations, we have two muses from the 90s. The first, with 9 nominations, is “savage” Sharon Stonewhich has collected nominations since the 1980s. They are: Worst Actress for ‘Allan Quatermain and the Lost City of Gold‘, worst actress for ‘Invasion of privacy‘, the wins for Worst Double and Worst Actress for ‘The specialist‘, worst reveal (the “most serious” Sharon Stone) by ‘devilish‘ It is ‘The last chance‘, worst actress for ‘Glory‘, worst duo and supporting role for ‘Cat Woman‘ and as worst actress winner for ‘Basic Instinct 2‘.

The second muse of the 90s to show up is Demi Moorewhose watershed for the new decade was Oscar nominee ‘Ghost across the life‘. Moore, however, is one of the most pursued actresses at Raspberry, with 9 nominations: Worst Actress for ‘The Butcher’s Wife‘ It is ‘Nothing But Problems‘, worst actress for ‘Indecent Proposal‘, worst actress and worst duo for ‘The Scarlet Letter‘, winner of Worst Double and Worst Actress for ‘Striptease‘, winner of Worst Actress for ‘To the Edge of HonorThe‘, worst actress for ‘Parallel Passions‘ and winner of Worst Supporting Role for ‘The Panthers DetonandO‘.

Another Playboy bunny turned actress, whose emphasis in her films was precisely the erotic part, Bo Derek inaugurates the top 3 of the most nominated actresses in the Golden Raspberry, with no less than 11 nominations: worst film by ‘Tarzan: Son of the Jungle‘ (as a producer) and Worst Actress winner for the same film, Worst Actress and Worst Picture winner for ‘Bolero‘ (also producer), worst film of the decade’Bolero‘ and winner of Worst Actress of the 80s, winner of Worst Picture (Producer) and Worst Actress for ‘Ghosts Don’t Sleep‘, Worst Supporting Actress for ‘Mong and Loid‘, worst actress of the century and worst supporting role for ‘Master of Disguise‘.

Latin muse, star of music and cinema, Jennifer Lopez deserved to be nominated for an Oscar for ‘The Scammers‘. She didn’t roll over. But at Raspberry, she is one of the record holders for nominations with 11 in total: Worst Actress for ‘angel look‘ It is ‘My Dream Wedding‘, worst actress for ‘Never‘ It is ‘Date‘, winner of Worst Double and Worst Actress for ‘Risk Contact‘, worst supporting and worst duo for ‘apple of the eye‘, worst actress for ‘The mother-in-law‘, Worst Actress of the 2000s, Worst Supporting Role for ‘What to Expect When You’re Expecting‘, worst actress for ‘The Boy Next Door‘ and redemption award for ‘The Scammers‘.

In the very first position as the actress with the most Golden Raspberry nominations is the material girl herself, Madonna. The queen of pop and actress has no less than 15 nominations for the worst in cinema. Today, Madonna no longer acts on the big screen, at least it has been stopped for 20 years. Maybe Raspberry had something to do with it. It all started with her winning as Worst Actress for ‘Shanghai surprise‘ and the victory followed the very next year by ‘Who is this girl‘. Then came nominations for Worst Actress of the Decade and Worst Newcomer of the 80s, Worst Supporting Role for ‘Sweet Innocence‘, worst actress for ‘In Bed with Madonna‘, the worst actress wins for ‘Body in Evidence‘, worst supporting role for ‘Big hotel‘, and Worst Actress of the Century, nominations for Worst Couple and the Worst Actress win for ‘left for you‘, nominated for Worst Song and won Worst Supporting Role for ‘007 – A New Day to Die‘, Worst Double and Worst Actress win for ‘Unusual Destination‘ and finishing, the nomination for worst actress of the 2000s. Phew!