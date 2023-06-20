The Grammys Come With New Rules: AI Can’t Win

In a world where the Beatles finish their last song with AI, Spotify competes against songs that are sung by Drake but were secretly put together by a robot and where we may soon be able to make music. (via Google), it’s clear: we live in an interesting time musically. However, not only Spotify is fighting against artificial intelligence: the Grammys don’t like it either. AI can’t win prizes at the prestigious music awards night.

No Grammy for AI

The new rules for the music awards state, “Only human songwriters have a chance.” That’s a big statement, especially because it’s sometimes a thin line between humans and AI. That new song by the Beatles, for example: A human controlling an AI and there are really human things in the music, isn’t it still a Grammy contender, just because robots are involved? What about T-Pain and Ronnie Flex, for example, who work with their voice changers? Now that’s definitely going a little far (besides, we don’t think the chances of Flex winning a Grammy are very high), but the question is where do you draw the line.

Or rather: where the Recording Academy, the people behind the Grammy Awards, draw the line. A work must have human authorship for the 66th Awards ceremony, otherwise it will not be accepted in any category. It writes: “The human authorship component of the submitted work must be meaningful and over a minimum; This human author component must be relevant to the category in which the work is entered. For example, if a work is entered in the Songwriting category, it must be meaningful and exceed minimum human authorship with respect to the music and/or lyrics. In addition, the author(s) of the AI ​​Content included in the Work(s) are not eligible to be nominated or a Grammy recipient to the extent of their contribution to the portion of the Work containing such AI Content.