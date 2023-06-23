The Grammys get the toughest AI approach ever in entertainment – Dagblad Suriname

On Friday, the Academy of Artificial Intelligence Recordings did what film and TV haven’t done yet: It drew a line. Simply put, AI can’t win Grammys. Only one person can be presented, nominated, or won for music’s highest honor.

IndieWire called on a real, live person, Harvey Mason Jr., president and CEO of the Recording Academy, to give us his perspective. Perhaps the Extraordinary Writers Guild and possibly the Extraordinary Screen Actors Guild can use this as leverage. At least its effect should be more than the pending Directors Guild agreement.

In short, if a song or album does not have “human authorship”, it is ineligible for Grammy entry in any category. One person has to write the music and/or lyrics and one person has to perform the music.

But… that doesn’t mean AI is forbidden. If a songwriter uses AI to create an AI-generated vocal track, the human writer can still receive a composition Grammy for the underlying music. If an artist sings a song produced entirely by AI, the singer may be nominated for a Grammy for performance. AI still has a place at the Grammys, but only as a tool for the artists behind it.

“The question is how will AI affect us all. We know for an indisputable fact that AI is going to play a role in music, performance, art and entertainment,” Mason told IndieWire. “We are not banning AI recording at all. Let’s say we know that AI is going to play a role in the music creation process. We’re not going to give AI or a Grammy award to a computer. I don’t even know what that would look like. What we are saying is that only human creativity or human achievement qualifies for a Grammy nomination or win.

So, could “Heart on My Sleeve” — a collaboration between AI versions of Drake and The Weeknd that aired on TikTok before being promptly removed for copyright reasons — win a Grammy? Complicated answer: AI can’t do Drake or The Weeknd, but anonymous @ghostwriter977 (who is actually a person) can.

Mason said, “Let’s make it very clear so people don’t misunderstand.” “The song is first of all worthy; We will not award a Grammy to AI versions of Drake or the Weeknd, or any artist who is not an actual human version of their voice or vocal performance. This would qualify as the person who wrote the song, and whoever composed the lyrics and music. We’ll look at the publication and say, it was made by a human, it qualifies.

In the case of “Heart on My Sleeve,” Mason says he spoke to the “ghostwriter” person behind the hit (no, he didn’t tell us who it was) and the Academy’s concerns about the larger issue. inquired about some thinking. ,