The grand final of the League of Legends Master Flow League arrives – Diario El Ciudadano y la Región

The Master Flow League organized by the Professional Video Game League has ahead of it the grand final of the 2023 League of Legends Opening Tournament between WAP Esports and Macro Pampas. The cast of Rosario and Los Zorros will play a series to the best of five to define the champion this Friday from 6:00 p.m., in a duel that can be seen on channel 601 of Flow and the official channels of LVP Argentina on Twitch and YouTube.

The Torneo Apertura 2023 is reaching its decisive point, with Macro Pampas and WAP Esports as contenders in the final, two teams that proved to be the best throughout the split. The Foxes managed to go through an almost perfect regular phase with a balance of 9 victories out of 10 games. And in the playoffs, Mago Coria’s team showed clear superiority against Globant Emerald Team in the first challenge of the Winner Bracket (3-0), and then defeated Primate (3-2) in the semifinal.

On the other hand, the WAP team from Rosario closed a spectacular regular phase, placing second in the general table with 8 games won out of 10 played. During the playoff stage, the Orange squad started off on the wrong foot by being defeated in a 3-2 series against Primate. But after falling in the Loser Bracket, he achieved two perfect series (Boca Juniors Gaming and Globant Emerald Team) and, finally, prevailed 3-1 in the rematch against Primate in the semi.

The champion of the Opening Tournament of the Master Flow League will have a guaranteed place to compete in the new South Regional League that will start in May and will bring together the best of the National Leagues of Argentina, Chile and Peru: all applicants will have as a requirement to have participated in the Opening phase of the National Leagues.

The grand finale will feature the casters Gotszar, El Joven Román, Zombyra and Lady Mufa. The Master Flow League is the first and only Argentinian professional League of Legends league and is sponsored by important national and international brands: Flow, YPF, Burger King, La Segunda Seguros and Dr.Lemon.

Related