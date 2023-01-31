The grand final of the LLA 2023 will arrive at GamersCity in Chile

The first tournament of the year of the competitive scene of League of Legends began on January 25 and 26 with the battle of the eight best organizations in Latin America from the south of Mexico City, despite the fact that Riot revealed that Chile would receive the most important game of the ALL in Kick Off it was not known which event will host the grand finale.

The developer of the video game and organizer of the LoL events, Riot Games, presented its plan to develop the grand final of the maximum circuit in the Region and it will be in the Movistar Arena from Chile.

It may interest you: Grell clarifies the statement released by Isurus Gaming

As the main frame of the GamersCity Santander, a new event to be carried out by the production company Bizarro, which will bring a new gaming experience from April 14 to 16 at the Santiago venue in the heart of Parque O’Higgins.

Tickets for the grand final in Chile can be purchased from Puntoticket starting February 1 from 12:00 p.m. in Chile, with which players will be able to access all the event facilities and, of course, experience the grand final that will take place with the top two teams from a whole new competitive split that brings new teams to the ALL and old favourites.

Chile and his love for League of Legends

“We are filled with joy knowing that our fans in Chile will be able to enjoy a milestone in the history of esports together with Riot Games, last year we visited Argentina for a final and we were able to feel a beautiful reception from our fans, so that after so many years we have great expectations for Chile”. commented Eduardo Cazares, Product Manager of LoL Esports at Riot Games Latam.

It may interest you: Josedeodo’s former partner hangs up the League of Legends keyboard

The events of Riot Games They are known for the great show they offer their attendees, so lovers of the gaming scene will be able to delight in all the surprises they are preparing to celebrate the grand finale of the LLA Opening split.

It should be noted that after years, the camera talents that Riot Games has considered for 2023 include two Chileans who have earned the love of their fans throughout the generations of players and fans who have experienced the phenomenon that has been League of Legends to revolutionize the way gaming events have been viewed.